This year’s Guild of Architectural Ironmongers (GAI) Education Awards run in London, at The Brewery, on Thursday, November 23.

The 43rd GAI Education Awards will mark the educational achievements of architectural ironmongery professionals in the 2022/23 education programme, awarding a new class of GAI Diploma holders before commending the industry’s talents and top performers in the Certificate in Architectural Hardware and the GAI Diploma.

For the second year running, the event will also present the GAI Community Awards, honouring the people and businesses that have shown commitment, innovation, leadership and service to architectural ironmongery. The winners of three categories; Company Innovation, Customer Focus and Leadership will be announced alongside the event’s Fellowship and Achiever awards.

The product manufacturer Briton is co-sponsoring this year’s awards alongside George Boyd, the specialist distributor of architectural ironmongery and commercial doorsets. The Pinnacle Award for top student is sponsored by Robust.

Pete Hancox, Country Manager at Allegion UK, pictured, said: “Professional development is central to the progression of our industry and the GAI training programme has continually delivered on its promise to promote the highest levels of education, technical expertise and professionalism by nurturing skills across the architectural ironmongery sector.

“Briton shares a long-standing commitment to training and education and our brand focus comfortably aligns with the GAI education programme. For more than a century, our team of Briton experts have played an integral role in delivering trusted advice and high performance door control hardware.

“Mahaveer Chandrakanthan, Senior Specifications Consultant at Allegion India is amongst this year’s class of professionals to accept a diploma in GAI Scheduling Stage 3, and as sponsor, we’re delighted to be able to champion this prestigious industry event as we congratulate him on his prodigious personal achievements.”

About the GAI

The UK trade body for the architectural ironmongery industry; its education programme is internationally recognised and enables students to qualify in architectural ironmongery specification to British and European standards.

For more about the 43rd GAI Education Awards, visit: www.gai.org.uk/GAI/GAI/GAIEducationAwards/GAI-Education-Awards-2023.aspx.