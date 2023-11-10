ISO 27001 by Hanwha Vision

Hanwha Vision, the vision solution product company, reports that it has achieved ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification. That’s the international standard for information security management, covering its internal security management systems (ISMS) and showing itself as a trustworthy and cyber-secure partner, the firm says.

ISO 27001 is the recognised standard for information security management systems, as set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission. To achieve this, a company must pass 93 controls across four categories: organisational, physical, technological, and people controls. Certification to 27001 also requires continual improvement, with regular assessments to check compliance.

Hanwha Vision says that it pursued the certification to further enhance security across its organisation and harden its cyber defences. As technology rapidly advances and cyber risks rise, the latest version of 27001 reflects changing digital trends, such as cloud, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, to offer a standard that ensures comprehensive information security in an increasingly digital world. Hanwha Vision says that it has been improving its internal security for the past 30 years. Alongside this, the company adds that it continues to emphasise the importance of security to support social responsibilities, as part of a wider environmental, social and governance drive.

Hanwha Vision conducts regular security tests led by its in-house specialist security team, S-CERT. The company has been selected as a CNA (CVE Numbering Authority) organisation, working with technology companies to manage the programme’s vulnerabilities. Hanwha Vision has also acquired numerous security certifications from global authorities, including UL CAP, FIPS, and TTA.

Pread Um (Suk Bong), Director of Product and Marketing at Hanwha Vision said: “As technology continues to rapidly evolve, having robust security across our organisation is critical. We are proud to have achieved ISO 27001 certification, the international standard for information security, reaffirming our commitment to best practice across our business, and once again demonstrating Hanwha Vision as a trustworthy and responsible partner.”