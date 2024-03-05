OSPAs award hailed

First Response Group (FRG), the ACS Pacesetters security, risk, and property protection company, has won the Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) award at the industry’s Outstanding Security Performance Awards (UK OSPAs).

They and other winners were revealed at a dinner in London, on Thursday, February 22. The OSPAs mark companies and individuals across the security industry, and UK 2024 winners will be entered into the OSPAs Global awards in 2025.

The Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) award is given to a company that demonstrates excellence in security guarding through its business approach and success, initiatives, procedures and policies, relationships with stakeholders, and overall performance. FRG took two awards at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards in December for the company’s work with Wembley Stadium. There FRG worked to identify risks, and used technology to aid security such as live-streaming body cameras to provide real-time incident feeds to the control room.

Simon Alderson, CEO of FRG, pictured second from right on stage at the OSPAs at the Royal Lancaster London, said afterwards: “The OSPAs award is a recognition of the whole team’s work in guarding, which has become an incredibly skilled task in the industry. We place significant importance on our front-line workforce motivation and management, our use of technology and forging great partnerships with our clients, such as Wembley Stadium. Well done to everyone involved and we look forward to representing the UK in this category at the global awards.”

About FRG

The company was founded in 2007 by African immigrants Jamal Tahlil and Edgar Chibaka, who had a shared vision to “create a safer and more secure working environment where people working in the security industry have the opportunity to build their lives through sustainable and fulfilling employment”. The company with head office in Leeds and eight UK regional offices, that employs more than 2000 people, reports that it’s plotting an integrated growth pathway of acquisitions and organic growth so as to break the £100m turnover threshold within the next three years. Among its accreditations, it’s a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of high-scoring Security Industry Authority (SIA) Approved Contractor Scheme companies. Visit www.firstresponsegroup.com.