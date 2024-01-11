Saturday, January 13, 2024
Guarding

Security 2000

by Mark Rowe

Security 2000, based at Avonmouth north of Bristol, appointed Richard Gabriel as business unit director in June.

Richard, pictured, says he’s now giving fair warning to Bristol and Bath area thieves that the emergency response times for properties protected by the guarding, key-holding and alarm response firm have dropped to 23 minutes. Richard, who grew up in Bristol and now lives in Portishead, held management roles at several large UK mobile security firms after 13 years in HM Prison Service.

He said: “The company used to have very good response times anyway, as we know our geographical patch very well. Sometimes companies are too ambitious and over-stretch themselves, which is not a trap we want to fall into. The industry average for responses can be around an hour, and we are well under 30 minutes. When you think it takes on average seven minutes from an alarm going off to being passed on and actioned, we are attending on-site in less than 25 minutes. In some cases, it can be as low as three minutes. We are just faster than everyone else.” He added the firm is looking to expand, into south Wales and the west.

Visit www.security2000ltd.co.uk.

