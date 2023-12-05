Security & Fire Excellence Awards night

The Security & Fire Excellence Awards ran last night at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane, in London’s Qwest End. About 1000 people were there from the UK private security sector. Marking its 24th year, these awards celebrate the people, projects and processes the security and fire sectors have to offer. A number of NSI approved companies from across the UK were named as winners and finalists.

With the inclusion for the first time last year of new categories including Security or Fire ESG (Environment, Social & Governance), Security or Fire Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year and Security or Fire Sustainability Champion of the Year, the Security & Fire Excellence Awards reflect the interest amongst buyers in their social responsibilities.

NSI congratulates all the award winners, with special acknowledgement to the 33 NSI approved company finalists. In nine categories the NSI approved companies and teams were:

Security Installer or Integrator of the Year:

North SV Ltd (Winner)

Securitas Technology (Silver winner)

Security Guarding Company of the Year over £30m Annual Turnover:

SecuriGroup (Silver winner)

Security Guarding Company of the Year Under £30m Annual Turnover:

FGH Security (Winner)

Unitrust Protection Services (UK) (Silver Winner)

Outsourced or Contract Security Team of the Year:

First Response Group Permanent Security Team (PST) at Wembley National Stadium (Joint Winner)

Mitie at BBC (Joint Winner)

Outsourced or Contract Security Manager of the Year:

Alex Philiotis, Security Manager: Wembley National Stadium, First Response Group (Winner)

Amy Stanley, Head of Events and Festivals, FGH Security (Silver winner)

Security or Fire Best Company to Work For:

FGH Security (Silver Winner)

Security or Fire Sustainability Champion:

Magenta Security Services (Winner)

SecuriGroup (Bronze winner)

Inspiration in HR:

Wilson James (Winner)

Security or Fire ESG Initiative of the Year:

FGH Security (Silver winner)

NSI Chief Executive Richard Fogelman, pictured, said: “Our congratulations go to all of this year’s winners and finalists who are a credit to the private security sector. It’s fantastic to see so many NSI approved companies recognised for the outstanding work they deliver day in and day out and we applaud their unswerving motivation for excellence.”

For the winners in full visit https://www.securityandfireawards.com/.