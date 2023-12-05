Thursday, December 7, 2023
Guarding

Project of the Year

by Mark Rowe

Among the winners at the Security and Fire Excellence Awards last night in London’s West End was Amulet. The contractor won in the Security Project of the Year category for its work with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), including CCTV upgrades.

New cameras were placed strategically around the site, including inside of the animal enclosures. This improved the security of the animals, and the zoo staff can now remotely monitor the animals, assisting ZSL conservation, judges heard.

The project won due to its technical innovation and adaptability to the needs of ZSL. One of the challenges that the contractor faced was integrating with ZSL’s complex fibre network. Amulet adapted its software to be compatible with the zoo’s infrastructure, eliminating unnecessary and costly upgrades for ZSL.

Kieran Mackie, managing director of Amulet, said: “Our work with ZSL has been a unique partnership, and to be recognised with the SFE award is credit to everyone involved. Our relationship with the ZSL team has enabled greater progress and innovation across the site, with more scope for further work with other ZSL locations in the future. We look forward to continuing the relationship and supporting the protection and study of London Zoo’s fantastic animals.”

And Kelly Wessell, security and resilience manager at London Zoo, said: “The CCTV and technology we have implemented at London Zoo with Amulet’s expert guidance has enabled us to modernise and provide a safe day out for our visitors and staff. Not only does the new system streamline processes for our onsite security team but it has enabled them to become a more proactive team, which has been welcomed by the third parties we work with like the police. I am excited to see what the future brings to London Zoo, with the next phases of our project with Amulet.”

For all the 31 category winners visit https://www.securityandfireawards.com/winners-2023.

