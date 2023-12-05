Rudolf Weber-Arena updated

The Rudolf Weber-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, can hold up to 12,700 spectators. The arena fire alarm, intrusion detection, public address, and voice alarm that Bosch originally installed when the arena was built in 1996 has been updated. The venue operators opted to install a networked video security and access control solution from Bosch.

The new video surveillance can monitor all areas of the multi-purpose arena, inside and outside. These areas are monitored by over 30 IP cameras, including HD domes that can be remotely controlled. There are 4K cameras pointing at the entrances to some areas, and public circulation areas are also monitored. Several cameras use intelligent video analysis for spotting unusual details, such as an unattended rucksack. A forensic search function can be used to analyse the video data retrospectively, so that video evidence can be found more quickly for the police, for example.

Mirco Markfort, General Manager of the Rudolf Weber-Arena says: “The introduction of this video security system was really important to us. Before we had this technology to provide us with a complete and dependable overview, we had to rely solely on feedback from our security staff in and around the arena. Now, we can work directly from the control centre.”.

To control the access of suppliers and day visitors through the backstage entrance, Bosch fitted a visitor management system. Visitors are now registered using a tablet, after which staff automatically issue access badges. This makes it possible to keep track of who is on the premises at any time. If the building needs to be evacuated, it can be verified that everyone has left the arena.

Fire alarm, voice alarm, video security, intrusion detection, and access control are all integrated into a management system from Bosch. As a result, control centre staff can operate and manage safety and security systems from a single workstation. A floor plan of the building, showing all levels, is displayed on the screen. By clicking on cameras on the plan, for example, staff can call up the relevant video feed.

Pictured are Mirco Markfort (centre) and Wolfgang Kirschniok (left) from the Rudolf Weber-Arena and Christian Wichert (right) from Bosch.