The closing date for nominations for the annual The Sheriffs’ Award is approaching – August 1.

It’s a national award for bravery, celebrating heroes who have contributed to safeguarding our “people, property or our liberty.” A winner may be a member of the public, or someone in uniform – the 2017 winner was British Transport Police PC Wayne Marques, for his brave response to the London Bridge terror attack.

The award was instituted by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals after the London terror bombings of July 2005 and is awarded annually by the Sheriffs of the City of London. The winner receives a trophy, a framed citation of their act and £5,000.

By order of the Sheriffs, the recipient’s name is permanently inscribed on an Honours Board and in a Book of Honour which are on permanent display at the Central Criminal Court – ‘The Old Bailey’.

If you witnessed an act of bravery or know someone who deserves to be recognised, please send in your nomination on the Company website at https://wcosp.org/the-sheriffs-award-for-bravery/.

Pictured; the 2019 award winner Joby Reeve.

About the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals

The Worshipful Company of Security Professionals is the 108th Livery Company of the City of London; a non-profit making organisation providing education and support services to members of the security profession. Formed as a Guild of Security Professionals, in 1999, it received the great seal of the Worshipful Company’s charter in 2010. Visit www.wcosp.org.