Guarding

Abbey Petkar chair of SBN

by Mark Rowe

The Small Business Network (SBN), a group of small guarding and other security industry companies, has appointed Abbey Petkar, the Managing Director of Magenta Security Services, as its new Executive Chairman, a change from his previous role of press officer.

Abbey Petkar, pictured, brings to the SBN his experience as leader of Magenta. He will continue to lead the west London-based guarding contractor, taking on his role at SBN as a voluntary position to benefit the broader security industry.

He will join the board of directors alongside SBN founders James Henderson and Roger Felgate. One of his priorities will be to enhance SBN’s online and digital presence.

Visit https://magentasecurity.co.uk.

