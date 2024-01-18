The FM firm Mitie is hailing its status as a ‘UK Top Employer’ for a sixth consecutive year as certified by the Top Employers Institute. The accreditation recognises an organisation’s commitment to creating a better world of work through its HR initiatives and practices. Businesses must show how they are supporting colleagues across 20 areas of HR, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion and wellbeing.

Mitie offers to its 65,000 colleagues free Mitie shares, 24/7 access to a free multi-language virtual GP service, life assurance, and an Employee Assistance Programme that offers practical and mental wellbeing support. Mitie also provides access to Salary Finance, a financial wellbeing provider that offers financial support in the form of low interest loans, advances on pay and financial advice.

The contractor has also recently rolled out new HR policies to support better work-life balance for colleagues. This includes early adoption of the new carer’s leave policy that gives colleagues an extra one week’s unpaid leave per year, as well as policy changes to enable more flexible working arrangements and sabbaticals.

Mitie points also to its recent inclusion in the Top 50 Inclusive UK Employer list, receiving Silver Status from the Inclusive Employers Standard and winning the HR Excellence Award for Best Early Careers Strategy, showing a focus on creating a business where everyone can bring their true self to work.

Jasmine Hudson, Chief People Officer at Mitie, pictured, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as a UK Top Employer for the sixth year in a row. Creating a great place to work for our 65,000 colleagues is one of the most important factors in supporting them to deliver the exceptional, every day. From our industry-leading benefits to progressive work policies, we continue to develop new initiatives to support our colleagues.”

See the January print edition of Professional Security Magazine for a feature on ‘facilities transformation’ as shown by Mitie at their offices at The Shard, in London.

