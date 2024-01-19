Monday, January 22, 2024
Alarms

SSAIB Technical Manager

by Mark Rowe

SSAIB, the Tyneside-based certification body for security and fire industry, has  appointed Steve Lampett as the new Technical Manager, effective January 2024.

The inspectorate says that Steve will play a pivotal part in upholding echnical competence in the certification of security and fire services.  His responsibilities will also extend to promoting and maintaining standards of service within these industries.

Steve Lampett brings over 35 years of experience in the fire and security industry. His background includes over 20 years with Tyco. He managed his own business and most recently, he contributed to the British Security Industry Association (BSIA) for over eight years, as Technical Manager. There he was coordinating the trade body’s sections, developing Codes of Practice and guidelines, and providing technical advice. His responsibilities also took in managing activities related to environmental compliance. Steve has been a key figure in the development of industry standards, regularly chairing meetings for the formulation of BSI (British Standards) and European standards. He’s as frequent speaker at industry events.

Visit www.ssaib.org.

