Wembley Stadium wins for FRG

First Response Group (FRG), the security, risk, and property protection company, has won two awards for its work with Wembley Stadium, at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards in London’s West End.

At the JW Marriot Grosvenor Hotel in Park Lane on Monday, December 4, pictured, FRG picked up the ‘Outsourced or Contract Security Team of the Year’ – Wembley Stadium Permanent Security Team, while Alex Philiotis landed the ‘Outsourced Security Manager of the Year’, again for the company’s work with Wembley.

Simon Alderson, CEO for FRG, said: “This recognition is a testament to the outstanding efforts and proactive measures implemented by the whole team for Wembley National Stadium in safeguarding one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

“We have worked really hard to transform security culture, not just internally, but with our customers such as Wembley Stadium. I am absolutely delighted for everyone involved. As for Alex, he led everything that has been put into place and he is an exceptional manager who listens to his team, leads by example, refuses to compromise on standards and inspires and empowers others around him to excel.”

Wembley National Stadium, hosting millions of visitors annually, faces diverse security challenges, including multiple concurrent events, VIP visits, stadium tours, and housing the University Campus of Football Business (UCFB). FRG identified and addressed critical vulnerabilities, such as hostile reconnaissance, insider risks, acts of terror, unauthorised access, safety incidents, violence, and the protection of vulnerable persons, particularly students.

FRG also used technology and resources such as live-streaming body cameras, providing real-time incident feeds to the control room, aiding decision-making and evidentiary support; besides x-ray training to aviation standards and a dedicated training manager.

About FRG

The company, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of high-scoring Security Industry Authority-approve contractors, reports it has been winning contracts for significant projects such as supplying security services for a substantial portion of HS2 Phase 1 works and adding IQ students to its student accommodation portfolio. FRG’s work for AXA Insurance has played a pivotal role in securing more than 1,700 properties valued at more than £1 billion for policyholders.

FRG founders, Jamal and Edgar, African immigrants, met while working as security officers. In starting the company, the pair had a shared vision to “create a safer and more secure working environment where people working in the security industry have the opportunity to build their lives through sustainable and fulfilling employment”. FRG began in 2007, in a room above an internet cafe in Leeds – with one laptop.

The company has enjoyed significant commercial success recently, almost tripling the size of the business in fewer than three years. With a workforce of some 1,200, the company is forecasting revenue in excess of £60m this year, plotting an integrated growth pathway of acquisitions and organic growth that aims to break £100m within the next three years.