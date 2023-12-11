Machine-learning-based feature trains cameras

The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision has launched WiseDetector. It’s a machine-learning-based feature that can train video cameras to detect new object types, according to a model defined by the user. This gives users more flexibility in adapting object detection to their needs, the developers say. WiseDetector is supported in P Series AI cameras and is licence-free.

The tool provides customised solutions based on requirements, allowing security users to manage their security or safety needs, the product firm says. It works with detecting distinct objects. Some examples of objects it can be trained to detect are boxes posing a hazard on a shop floor, cones obstructing roads, or signs blocking corridors.

The machine-learning-based detection can also help safety and security departments to reinforce other measures, such as access control. For example, WiseDetector can learn to recognise open or closed doors and provide a visual alert that improves access control.

Training the WiseDetector model is achieved through the Device Manager and users do not need deep technical knowledge to get started, the developers say. Users collect images of a target object and the machine-learning model learns to recognise it. When the trained WiseDetector model is applied, it can then use video analytics applications on the camera to trigger live events.

Pread Um (Suk Bong), Director of Product and Marketing at Hanwha Vision said: “WiseDetector is another tool in Hanwha Vision’s offering that expands the use of video analytics. We are committed to helping our customers use video analytics for the many benefits it brings to security, operations, and individual safety. WiseDetector is one of the ways we are achieving that, along with our edge AI devices and deep-learning algorithms that only continue to evolve and advance.”