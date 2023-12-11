Magenta Security Services, the west London-based provider of manned guarding and other security services was among the winners at the 2023 Security Excellence Awards last Monday. The company gained the inaugural “Security or Fire Sustainability Champion” category.

The Security Excellence Awards, widely recognised as a benchmark for excellence in the security industry, celebrates organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment, innovation, and outstanding performance. Judges noted Magenta’s dedication to sustainability.

Abbey Petkar, managing director of Magenta, pictured, said: “This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to advancing sustainable practices within the security industry for many years. The award comes at the perfect time, with the world focused on COP 28 and the importance of sustainability across all sectors now and in the future.”

Magenta Security has sought to show leadership in environmental responsibility, adopting technologies and sustainable practices to minimise its ecological footprint. The company’s commitment to sustainability extends across its operations, from its working practices and facilities management to eco-friendly security solutions and responsible supply chain management.

Abbey Petkar added: “At Magenta Security, we believe that security and sustainability go hand in hand. This award reinforces our belief that it is not only our responsibility to protect our clients but also to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.”

The judging panel recognised Magenta for its efforts in advancing sustainability within the security sector. The company’s initiatives in reducing energy consumption, implementing green technologies, and promoting eco-friendly practices continue to set new standards for environmental stewardship in the industry. Visit https://magentasecurity.co.uk.