Thursday, December 14, 2023
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Guarding

Sustainability champion

by Mark Rowe

Magenta Security Services, the west London-based provider of manned guarding and other security services was among the winners at the 2023 Security Excellence Awards last Monday. The company gained the inaugural “Security or Fire Sustainability Champion” category.

The Security Excellence Awards, widely recognised as a benchmark for excellence in the security industry, celebrates organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment, innovation, and outstanding performance. Judges noted Magenta’s dedication to sustainability.

Abbey Petkar, managing director of Magenta, pictured, said: “This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to advancing sustainable practices within the security industry for many years.  The award comes at the perfect time, with the world focused on COP 28 and the importance of sustainability across all sectors now and in the future.”

Magenta Security has sought to show leadership in environmental responsibility, adopting technologies and sustainable practices to minimise its ecological footprint. The company’s commitment to sustainability extends across its operations, from its working practices and facilities management to eco-friendly security solutions and responsible supply chain management.

Abbey Petkar added: “At Magenta Security, we believe that security and sustainability go hand in hand. This award reinforces our belief that it is not only our responsibility to protect our clients but also to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.”

The judging panel recognised Magenta for its efforts in advancing sustainability within the security sector. The company’s initiatives in reducing energy consumption, implementing green technologies, and promoting eco-friendly practices continue to set new standards for environmental stewardship in the industry. Visit https://magentasecurity.co.uk.

Related News

  • Guarding

    Warehouse guard robot

    by Mark Rowe

    EOS Innovation, a European startup company that makes mobile surveillance robots, unveiled its ‘e-vigilante’ robot at the IFSEC International show, in June.…

  • Guarding

    Media contract

    by Mark Rowe

    A further contract with consumer media business Immediate Media has gone to Pilgrims Group Limited. Immediate Media employs 800 staff in London…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2023 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close