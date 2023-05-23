New from Bosch is its IP-based horn loudspeakers, and amplifier module (pictured): the LHN-UC15L-SIP horn (for long-throw applications), the compact LHN-UC15W-SIP horn (for wide-angle coverage) and the AMN-P15-SIP amplifier module.

The horns are designed to provide, besides sound, integration for video security and public address applications, supporting two-way VoIP (Voice-over-IP) communications via SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) and pre-recorded or automated messages.

The 15-watt class-D amplifier module is designed for connection to passive loudspeakers or via line-out to an external amplifier, serving as a bridging device to add VoIP and SIP to public address systems The horns come with a class-D amplifier also delivering up to 15 watts and can be integrated into SIP-capable systems for use as VoIP/SIP endpoints. The horns and the amplifier module support Power over Ethernet (PoE).

The LHN-UC15L-SIP and LHN-UC15W-SIP horns serve as an integrated audio solution for use with video security systems, providing audio intervention, the product firm says. For example, businesses and facilities may monitor their perimeters for safety reasons, or compliance, and to prevent trespassing, theft and vandalism. Similarly, sports and entertainment venues need to ensure that public safety or information announcements are heard indoors and out.

In scenarios such as these, the horns can offer real-time situational awareness with audio alerts – whether it’s to stop intruders on property, or to relay a message to a group of people in a public space. In addition to pre-recorded messages that are activated using camera detection with Intelligent Video Analysis (IVA), VoIP/SIP makes it possible to channel live speech from a central control room – either one-direction or two-way talkback using the horn’s condenser microphone, enabling a dialogue.

The horns and amplifier module feature IP for power (PoE), communication (VoIP/SIP) and control; remote configuration via a web-based GUI; Bosch Alarm Task Script Language (ATSL) support for camera integration; internal storage for pre-recorded messages; third-party integration via HTTPS REST API; GPIO for generic third-party integration; audio line-in to support live speech from other devices, such as the audio line-out of a camera; remote health/self-testing; and DSP (Digital Signal Processing).