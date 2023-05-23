The guarding contractor Corps Security has presented a large to the veterans’ mental health charity, Combat Stress, at their fundraising dinner in London. This comes after a ‘Tour De Corps’ team raised over £11,000 for the charity in April by cycling from Glasgow to London over seven days.

Corps staff cycled the length of the country, beginning at the Corps Monitoring Alarm Receiving Centre outside Glasgow, and visiting all Corps branch offices on the way: Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bristol, until reaching the finish line in Farringdon, central London.

Andy Topp, Sales and Marketing Director at Corps Security was one of those that took part. He said: “We were delighted to attend the fundraising dinner for Combat Stress in May and felt this provided the perfect opportunity to present our Tour de Corps cheque. We would like to thank the amazing riders for such a stella effort, and to all those who sponsored us throughout the week, which saw us surpass our initial £5,000 target at the beginning of the challenge and passing our secondary target of £10,000 by the end of day seven. Every penny raised will support UK veterans with their mental health, and in particular their families to help those veterans integrate into civilian life.”

Combat Stress’ annual Supporters Dinner provides the charity with the opportunity to thank their supporters, while raising money through speeches, an auction and silent auction which raises thousands of pounds.

Corps Security, as a Social Enterprise, has made a commitment to Combat Stress alongside other charities, in support of UK veterans, with some customers donating 1pc of their contract value to the charity every year. Visit www.corpssecurity.co.uk.