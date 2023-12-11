New from Bosch Building Technologies is the Aviotec 8000i IR camera, for fire safety. This new version of its video-based fire detection product is for use for example in factories, where hazardous materials that carry high fire loads are stored outdoors, in semi-open spaces, in solar plants or electric car charging stations where wind makes it difficult to detect smoke. The camera achieves on average three times faster detection times compared to current aspirating smoke detectors, according to the manufacturer. Within its specifications the AI algorithms also allow for more reliability and accuracy in distinguishing real fire situations from false alarms, the developers add. The alarm, based on an actual fire, or trouble signals, can be sent to a local network, or by two relays, also to the central fire panel. Trouble signals could for example result from a tilted camera, a blocked lens or a power failure.

The camera’s infrared (IR) illuminator ensures the camera is working even in total darkness (at 0 Lux), detecting smoke and flames with pure infrared illumination. No additional lighting is required, not even any emergency lighting, the makers say.

As for installation, no accessories are required. The IP 67 (waterproof) housing, IR-illuminator, new 4-megapixel sensor and motorized lens are all integrated into one unit. Aviotec´s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) eliminates the need to install power cables.

Applications

In manufacturing, irrespective of the weather and light, Aviotec’s flame and smoke detection can help to prevent fires from spreading into buildings by detecting fires in open spaces at the source, without the need for smoke to reach a fire detector installed indoors, such as on a warehouse ceiling.

Another area where the new camera can help with fire safety is in train, metro, and bus stations where brakes or electricity can be a source of fire. Aviotec also can provide fire safety in electric car charging stations where batteries can catch fire.