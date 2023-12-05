Hanwha Vision passes ten million in Vietnam

Hanwha Vision reports reaching production of ten million units in its Vietnam-based factory, pictured, five years after beginning operations at the site.

Last month, Hanwha Vision held a ceremony to mark the production milestone at its plant in the Que Vo Industrial Park of Bac Ninh Province.

Pread Um (Suk Bong), Product and Marketing Director at Hanwha Vision Europe, said: “Hanwha Vision’s manufacturing prowess is due to our precision, efficiency, and innovation. In recent years, many manufacturers have struggled with supply chain challenges, yet our dedicated manufacturing facilities mean that we continue to meet the needs of our global customer base. This robust, expert supply chain has also enabled us to further innovation capabilities and launch more industry-leading products.”

The Vietnam facility was set up in 2017. The site makes about 500 product models, including cameras, storage devices and lenses. When the facility launched its mass-production operations in 2018, the company introduced its own root certificate authority (CA), inserting device authentication into each product in the manufacturing stage to protect the entire system from security vulnerabilities.

The 60,000-square-metre manufacturing facility runs on power generated by solar panels installed on the roof of the building. When global supply chains were disrupted due to the covid-19 pandemic, Hanwha Vision was able to produce 50pc more products than the previous year thanks to its Vietnamese subsidiary’s global manufacturing and supply chain management system, which spans ordering, manufacturing, production and logistics, the firm says.

The ten millionth product produced at the facility was a Hanwha Vision SolidEDGE camera, the first real solid-state drive (SSD)-based camera, that runs the WAVE VMS (video management software) on the edge.