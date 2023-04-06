South Korean surveillance manufacturer IDIS’s new NDAA-compliant AI in the Box (DV-3200) is a 64-channel video analytics server with an NVIDIA CUDA and platform that uses the company’s Deep Learning Engine, with an accuracy rate of up to 98pc, the company reports.

The DV-3200 comes with IDIS Solution Suite (ISS) video management software and IDIS Deep Learning Analytics, for event detection and to free operators from the managing of false alarm pop-ups triggered by harmless site factors. This reduces distraction and fatigue, making it easier for security teams and first responders to focus on events of interest, the makers say.

The DV-3200 enables calibration-free AI features, such as object detection, line crossing, intrusion, and loitering detection. It also offers object classification, enabling searches driven by IDIS Instant Meta Filtering, for incident investigation. It allows forensic post-event search by trigger, object, colour, and number, across multiple video cameras. With automated searches now taking just minutes, this removes the need for operators to manually comb through hours or days of footage, the manufacturer adds.

Each AI video ready server allows analysis of up to 64-channels at once, and by using IDIS Solution Suite VMS, users can scale up with extra boxes to manage and centrally monitor an unlimited number of devices and sites. Users also can connect to a range of third-party cameras and devices.

The IDIS Deep Learning Engine is in-house developed and trained on vast datasets, giving systems integrators and users the option to configure analytics based on site-specific security and safety risks as well as operational requirements. There are no ongoing license fees or device connection costs.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe says: “The DV-3200 is a game-changer for enterprise size customers, allowing video streams to be automatically monitored more accurately and affordably than ever before. With advanced video analytics supporting security and policing teams, time critical activities such as alarm response and incident investigations will become more efficient and faster than previously possible.”

Go to www.idisglobal.com.