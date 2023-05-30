MVM is a nationally-owned, Budapest-based energy company whose portfolio covers the total domestic energy system in Hungary, where it is the dominant electricity wholesale trader; and the firm also operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia and Romania. It’s expanding geographically, and into areas of sustainable energy including solar power, hydropower, and natural nuclear. Electricity generation by the MVM Group is already about 83pc carbon neutral.

MVM had 14 photovoltaic power plants that needed to be protected in residential areas while protecting the privacy of neighbours. Because of location, these sites were at risk of vandalism, trespass, and theft of equipment. Also due to the residential setting, traditional security technology such as fence detection and outdoor visual CCTV could not be used. MVM has used thermal cameras to protect its the solar power plants while complying with data privacy rules under the GDPR. Over 100 thermal cameras were installed along with PTZ cameras with a handover function. The Wisenet thermal cameras from manufacturer Hanwha Vision included the TNO-4030T, TNO-4040T, and TNO-4050T.

Tamás Tánczos, Security Engineering at MVM said: “Hanwha Vision has a very balanced product line with good features and reasonable pricing. It was a natural choice when we realised that on these sites we couldn’t use fence protection, infrared, or microwaves to detect intruders. With the thermal cameras, we could rest assured that no personal data would be gathered.”

The thermal cameras come with motion detection, handover, tampering, loitering, directional detection, and audio detection features. The TNO-4040T and TNO-4050T can also detect changes in temperature, such as a potential fire, and shock detection, which could indicate displacement or hard blows to the device.

While the cameras scan for potential intrusion and motion detection, operators can continue to work on other activities with alerts issued for any events that need their response. Because of the thermal imaging, the products are not affected by low light, nor does bad weather affect their images.

The project initially involved 14 sites and is now expanding to other company sites. MVM is also considering adding thermal cameras with AI that Hanwha Vision is due to launch soon.