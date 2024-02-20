Front entrance doorset design and survey findings

The door manufacturer, JELD-WEN, has published a white paper that calls for dual certification of doorsets to become a legal requirement at multi-occupancy developments. The paper, titled “Turning the Key Towards Better Security” has been published with Secured by Design (SBD), the official UK police scheme and covers the role that secure front entrance doorset design can play in helping to keep multi-occupancy properties secure and prevent burglars from breaking in.

It sets out the purpose and effectiveness of secure doorset design, assesses regulations and industry accreditation, and considers the wider factors affecting crime, such as the cost-of-living, neighbourhood deprivation and technology. The paper also addresses research by JELD-WEN, into how secure those living within social housing felt within their homes. It found that tenants believe the level of security offered by their landlord falls short, with a quarter (23pc) of those living in multi-occupancy properties having experienced a security breach over the last 12 months (rising to 35pc in London).

Almost half of all respondents believed that crime was increasing in their area, and a quarter (24pc) felt that their front door wasn’t secure. This has led to many residents taking matters into their own hands, as 47pc have bought other home security devices, such as CCTV, recording doorbells and security lights.

Despite the government’s commitment to ensuring landlords engage with their tenants and help to make sure they feel safe and secure in their home, two thirds (66pc) of social housing tenants reported that they had never received communications from their landlord about ways they can achieve better security in their building.

About a third (32pc) of respondents admitted to leaving their front door unlocked overnight, and 57pc said they would leave it unlocked during the day – even though this is the most common time of opportunity for thieves.

Comment

Glyn Hauser, R&D Senior Group Manager at JELD-WEN, said: “It is worrying that a third of social housing tenants (33pc) do not feel adequately protected from the risk of a break-in, particularly as the ongoing cost of living crisis presents a potential surge in crime over winter. We’re also concerned that many break-ins can be attributed to entrance doors that have been left open, which is a clear indication that there is a huge awareness task in terms of educating residents about how they can improve the security of their home.”

The research found that an overwhelming majority of residents asserted that security from break-ins (80pc) and fire protection (48pc) are the most important functions of a front door, which JELD-WEN believes supports the growing case for dual-certification as standard practice.

Glyn adds: “Ultimately, a secure entrance doorset is one of the most effective ways of deterring and preventing a burglar breaking in, but only when it is installed and maintained correctly. However, there is still no legal requirement for this critical security product to be installed by a person with any professional qualification, or reviewed and maintained in the same way that Fire Safety (England) Regulations require.

“As such, and in response to our research findings, we believe the opportunity to apply dual-certification, which is already a SBD stipulation, could help build better traceability, accountability and trust throughout a door’s lifecycle.

“It is our hope that this whitepaper, along with its recommendations, proves a valuable resource and helps to inspire some of the progressive action needed to raise security standards.”

Jon Cole, Chief Operating Officer at Police CPI, who own and administer the Secured by Design (SBD) initiative, said: “Turning the Key Towards Better Security is an important whitepaper, which investigates how to elevate standards for door security across the board. Naturally, this aligns with the work that SBD has done and continues to deliver to improve the security of buildings and their immediate surroundings to provide safe places to live, work, shop and visit.

“The consistently high reductions in burglary rates and anti-social behaviour which SBD developments and properties have seen over the years is based on the use of certificated products, rather than those that are just tested to the relevant standard. This highlights the importance of doorset manufacturers like JELD-WEN, who are investing in the future to ensure safe and secure buildings that promote cohesive and sustainable communities for generations to come.”

You can download ‘Turning the Key Towards Better Security’ for free at https://www.jeld-wen.co.uk/contact/security-white-paper.