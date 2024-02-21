Steve Kennedy has become Managing Director for London at the privately-owned security company Ward.

Steve will head the ACS Pacesetters guard firm’s London business unit, an area that has grown to over £40m a year, securing a range of high risk, high profile, iconic and trophy locations, places and assets. Steve joins Ward with experience that spans various sectors.

He set up his own business, Consortio Business Management Limited, covering the security sector, health and safety, accreditation management, and business development. Steve has expertise in forging new contracts, and establishing relationships, and has experience in accreditation management, auditing, and security for List X accredited data centres.

Steve, pictured, says: “I’m delighted to now be part of this fantastic company and I’m looking forward to working with the dedicated team of officers, account managers and support staff that have made Ward what it is today. To take on the role of London MD and to have the opportunity to influence and grow this already successful business is a challenge that I look forward to.”

Kevin Ward, Group CEO, adds: “I’m thrilled to welcome Steve to Ward. We’re delighted that Steve has chosen to join us, and I look forward to working with him as a member of our leadership team and operating board. I am confident that Steve’s expertise, coupled with unwavering optimism and resilience, will enrich our team dynamics, assisting us towards greater success.”

