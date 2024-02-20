Vismo, Control Risks partner

Vismo, the tracking and security software company, has announced a partnership with Control Risks, the risk consultancy. This combines Vismo’s GPS tracking technology with Control Risks risk management work, to offer clients security for employees besides contract workers, volunteers and those on work experience.

The firms say that users will be better equipped to monitor, identify, and respond to risks and threats, 24/7. By doing so they will help protect their people, assets, data and reputation, regardless of location. Vismo Global Sales Director Colin Dale says: “Our partnership brings together two industry leaders, each with their own unique strengths. Vismo’s high-end tracking technology enables organisations to monitor and protect their employees, assets and operations in real-time while Control Risks provides strategic insights and actionable intelligence to mitigate potential threats.”

And Gwendoline Pichon de Vendeuil, Partner, Control Risks ONE (Control Risks’ Global Risk Operations Centre) says: “Together, we combine the best of location tracking from Vismo with a virtual team of risk and security specialists, integrated with clients’ businesses and available 24/7 in a dedicated Global Risk and Operations Centre. We instinctively understand that organisations need to get ahead of potential threats, feel equipped to respond in crises, and protect their people – no matter what.”

