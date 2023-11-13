Mayflex, the Birmingham-based distributor of converged IP security and other products, has appointed Ben James as account manager for Converged Technology with an emphasis on IP Security.

Ben joins the firm from Motorola Solutions where he was a Regional Sales Manager. Earlier, he worked in various sales management roles within technology companies.

Adam Herring, Director of Sales for Security at Mayflex said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to the team, he has good security knowledge and experience, especially around the Motorola brands including Avigilon Unity and Alta and Pelco, he’s also the right fit for the team with passion and enthusiasm to provide the best service and support. He will be predominately covering accounts in the Southwest/Midlands as well as covering several national accounts.

“As well as promoting and supporting Avigilon Unity, Avigilon Alta and Pelco, Ben will also be getting up to speed and supporting customers with their Axis, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Secure Logiq, Suprema and Wavestore requirements, together with a full suite of infrastructure products from Excel to provide customers with the total installation solution.”

Ben, pictured, said: “Having worked closely with Mayflex in my previous role, I’m excited to join the company and have access to a wider range of products and solutions to support my customers. I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know my colleagues and then getting out to meet the customers in my area.”

For anyone needing to contact Ben, he will be available at ben.james@mayflex.com or on mobile phone 07787 527376.