Lockers at The Body Shop

At its main distribution centre on the Sussex coast at Littlehampton, skincare and beauty product retailer The Body Shop has installed three lockers from Traka, to manage devices.

One is a multi-bay cradle locker to manage 30 VoCollect voice-picking devices and Bluetooth headsets, charged and ready to operate. Another houses 40 Falcon handheld scanners, managed by Traka’s specialist Asset Master locker range with charging and battery points. The other offers storage for a kit of equipment, for the forklift truck drivers, with each locker compartment containing a Falcon scanner, radio and printer. Each locker comes with RFID (radio frequency identity) asset detection and TrakaWEB software, so that managers can audit what times physical devices are removed and returned to lockers.

A shift manager, responsible for the project at the depot, said: “To keep up with high demands, our distribution centre operates 24-7. It is constantly evolving, driving new standards in design and use of technology to ensure our products reach our stores to meet our loyal customer demands. To operate at maximum capacity, we need to make it as simple and as quick as possible for authorised colleagues to not only gain access to the devices they need but also ensure they are operational and in good working order. With the introduction of Traka, we have eliminated manual control, plus we have a complete audit on all devices that we can access from anywhere. We have already noted increased accountability, traceability and fault logging, all coming together to reduce lost time and enhance operational efficiency.”

The lockers were fitted in two locations meaning less far to go and queue to access or organise equipment; hence improved productivity. Traka has also seen that the products work using Paxton Net 2 access control cards. Access to assets can only be granted to authorised personnel for their identified job specification, with staff only able to take one device or kit at a time.