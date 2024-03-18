ID card printer distributor Digital ID reports their latest partnership and launch of the new Authentys PRO RT1, a printer that uses retransfer technology to issue identification cards in seconds.

Set up in 2010, Authentys offer ID card printers and have sold over 8,500 card printers.

Stephen Dodd, VP & Sales Director at Digital ID, is pictured with the Authentys RT1 Retransfer Card Printer. He said: “Authentys has an excellent reputation in the industry, an impressive team of staff and are renowned for delivering high quality machines. Through our own market research and analysis, we delved into the intricacies of what organisations sought in an ideal card printer solution and the RT1 printer fits the bill perfectly. It’s a fantastic addition to our range, offering customers complete design flexibility, superior print quality and cards that last three times longer than other card printers commonly sold.”

Digital ID forecasts printer sales growth in 2024 as businesses turn to such products for security and identity needs.

About the firm

Launched in 1990, Digital ID sells photo ID card printing and physical access control products. The business head office is at HighBank Side, Stockport, with a supporting office in Oxford. In 2018, the company was acquired by Barcodes Inc, now a Levata company. Visit digitalid.co.uk.