With the Mayor’s Office for Policing & Crime (MOPAC), Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI) are launching a London-wide fraud prevention project.

The aim; to increase understanding about the various types of fraud, and in doing so improve awareness and make people less vulnerable to becoming victims of these scams. This project brings together a retired detective chief superintendent from the Metropolitan Police, with a reformed fraudster, for insight into the tradecraft and methodology of fraudsters. Resources telling how fraudsters operate will be published, alongside crime prevention advice to reduce the chances of people or businesses becoming a victim of fraud.

Police CPI will publish blogs that will explain the tradecraft and methodology of fraudsters across a variety of fraud types to better equip people and help protect them from becoming a victim. Four fraud guides, two aimed at individuals and two at businesses, will be published with each giving examples of how fraudsters operate, how to identify suspicious behaviour, and of course how people and businesses can prevent themselves becoming a victim.

The blogs and guides can be accessed at https://www.policecpi.com/fraud.

Pete Barron, Police CPI’s Fraud Prevention Lead, said: “The current situation could be described as a ‘perfect storm’ for fraudsters; There are too many scammers, too few cops, and a general lack of knowledge and understanding about what fraudsters do. It is this that fraudsters mercilessly exploit. If you have not yet been a victim of fraud yourself, I am confident that you will know someone who has.

“The majority of fraud involves online activity of some description which results in very few investigative opportunities for the few trained investigators that exist. The numbers are only heading in one direction, and having seen the real trauma experienced by victims, it seems to me that helping prevent people and businesses becoming victims in the first place must play a major part of any long-term plan.

“I’ve received a number of challenges in deciding to work with a reformed fraudster. It was an ethical dilemma and not an easy decision. In the end I had to weigh up the potential criticism from others, against the potentially unique insight that he provides. Only time will tell.

“Fraud is evolving faster than any other type of crime. The growing use of Artificial Intelligence is already being used by fraudsters who have entered something of an ‘arms race’ in using this technology for evil, rather than for good. If, between us, our unusual partnership can assist in preventing people and businesses becoming victims, I think it will be very worthwhile. The old saying that ‘knowledge is power’ is very true here and I honestly believe that improving knowledge if the key to protecting yourself, your loved ones and/or your business.”

And Sophie Linden, London’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: “Fraud is a devastating crime for Londoners and businesses, and fraudsters continue to adapt and evolve new ways to exploit people for their own financial gain. The Mayor has invested to help keep Londoners safe from these crimes, including a new partnership with the Cyber Helpline to support victims of these crimes, and funding for London’s first dedicated Cyber Resilience Centre – helping small business to keep themselves safe online.

“We’re proud to support the vital work of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives in keeping Londoners safe. While frauds can often involve complex schemes and technologies, often some simple practical advice can be all you need to protect yourself from becoming a victim. These new resources from Police CPI vividly illustrate the risks to look out for and the steps you can take to keep you, your family or your business safe.”

Fraud is the most common form of crime in England and Wales, Police CPI point out, although it is widely accepted that many victims do not report the crime to police. The crime continues to grow and law enforcement’s finite resources are pulled in every direction, they add; financial services have competing demands and emerging technology runs rings around legacy IT systems designed to combat the threats posed years ago.