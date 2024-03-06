Month of business crime action

It’s business crime action month. After the police’s National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) week of action in October, the NBCC announced March as a month for every police force to be encouraged to hold at least one Safer Business Action Day (SaBA Day) in their area. NPCC (National Police Chiefs Council) Business Crime lead Paul Betts, Assistant Commissioner, City of London Police; and NPCC Retail Crime lead Chief Supt Alex Goss of North Wales Police have written to Chief Constables asking for their support.

NBCC lead Supt Patrick Holdaway said: “We have been contacted by police and retailers who are keen to keep up the momentum of collaboration in the face of increasing levels of retail crime and violence against shop workers. Traditionally we start to see a rise in retail crime in the spring, therefore, that’s why we have proposed a targeted month of action in March. It allows forces to better plan resources, gives the retailers and private security opportunities to support in multiple locations, and disrupts and deters prolific offenders.

“We already have over 25 police forces confirmed as taking part and we are confident that with retail crime being such a significant problem for local communities, all forces will get behind the SaBA month and plan some proactive operations.”

For a list of which forces are where on which days, see this document on the Centre website. The NBCC has developed SaBA Month branding which forces can use and SaBA Day branding which can be adapted to include the location of an SaBA Day. The branding can be accessed via the NBCC website:

https://nbcc.police.uk/business-support/saba-days

https://nbcc.police.uk/media/sabamonth/safer-business-action-month.zip

In Cheshire, for example, police promise that businesses, their customers, and visitors will see an increased police presence and activity during March. Last month meanwhile, Angelique Foster, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, was among speakers at a SaBA day in Chesterfield. She said: “Businesses and retailers have a right to expect an effective police response. They bring value to our communities, providing jobs and supporting the economy.

“Shoplifting is a national issue and there is growing evidence of the involvement of organised criminal gangs. The increasing pattern of violence and abuse against retail workers is also a serious concern and I continue raise these issues at the highest level.

“We must take a harder approach and dedicate more resources to helping businesses protect their staff and livelihoods from criminals and this is exactly what we have been doing in Derbyshire, in partnership with retailers themselves.”

Mr Holdaway was among speakers at the Lanpac (Lancashire Partnership Against Crime) and Retailers Against Crime (RAC) conference in Blackpool last Wednesday; more in the April print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Like the NBCC is promoting similar operations in the night-time economy, whether with joint patrols, targeted intervention of offenders or crime prevention.

Picture by Mark Rowe; Canterbury city centre from the cathedral gatehouse; Kent Police are holding their county-wide SaBA day next Wednesday.