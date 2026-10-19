Martyn’s Law blog index

The consultant Stewart Brown of Surelock International has been blogging and writing about Martyn’s Law, including in the pages of Professional Security Magazine in print and online. They add up to 20 articles and Stewart has put them onto one pdf; you could obtain this document if you request directly to him by email on stewart.brown@surelock.org .

Martyn’s Law, officially known as the ‘Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, received Royal Assent on Thursday, April 3, 2025. This Act of Parliament is the first piece of UK legislation that puts the onus on businesses, companies and owners of premises to actually consider the ‘vulnerability of premises or event……from, acts of terrorism’ not security, although police, victims, HM Government, local authorities, other official bodies, corporate enterprises and individuals may quote Martyn’s Law when in the inadequate protection of premises and events is seen to be a contributing factor to crime, violence or incidents occurring at the premises.

The Act is about 46 pages long, 17,479 words in three parts: (Part 1 – Public Protection Requirements), (Part 2 – Licensing: Disclosure of Plans of Premises) and (Part 3 – General). There are four (4) Schedules comprising of: (Schedule 1 – Specified Uses of Premises). (Schedule 2—Excluded Premises and Events), (Schedule 3 – Investigatory Powers) and (Schedule 4 – Licensing: Disclosure of Plans of Premises).

1 TRYING TO UNDERSTAND THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER ‘MARTYN’S LAW’

2 MARTYN’S LAW PREMISES/EVENTS

3 TERRORISM (PROTECTION OF PREMISES) ACT 2025

4 SECURITY and TERRORIST THREATS

5 MARTYN’S LAW FOR EVENT ORGANISERS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

6 WHEN WILL MARTYN’S LAW BE INTRODUCED

7 MARTYN’S LAW EXPLAINED FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

8 DOES MARTYN’S LAW APPLY TO MY VENUE/ – A CHECKLIST FOR BUSINESS OWNERS

9 BRIEF REVIEW OF MANCHESTER SYNAGOGUE ATTACK – MARTYN’S LAW EFFECTIVE PROCEDURES

10 MARTYN’S LAW TIMELINE: WHAT YOU SHOULD BE DOING EACH YEAR

11 THREE GEARS TO MAKE MARTYN’S LAW WORK

12 PREPARING FOR MARTYN’S LAW IN 2026

13 MARTYN’S LAW – EVACUATION ADVICE FOR ALL PREMISES

14 MARTYN’S LAW – INVACUATION ADVICE FOR ALL PREMISES

15 MARTYN’S LAW – ISSUES SURROUNDING LOCKDOWN PROCEDURES FOR ALL PREMISES

16 MARTYN’S LAW COMMUNICATIONS ADVICE FOR ALL PREMISES

17 UPDATE and RESPONSE REGARDING MARTYN’S LAW – THE TERRORISM (PROTECTION OF PREMISES) ACT 2025

18 UNDERSTANDING MARTYN’S LAW – STATUTORY GUIDANCE – SECTION SECTION 27 (HOME OFFICE) and 12 (SIA)

19 SURELOCK COMPLETES ITS FIRST MARTYN’S LAW PROTECT DUTY SECURITY CONSULTANCY PROJECT

20 WHAT DOES THE PROTECT DUTY UNDER MARTYN’S LAW MEAN FOR YOUR BUSINESS.

