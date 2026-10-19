Award for DOCO Rob Harrison

Metropolitan Police Designing Out Crime Officer (DOCO) Rob Harrison was recognised with an ATLAS Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to designing out crime.

Rob’s career spans more than 25 years in policing including as a DOCO who has contributed to some of London’s most significant developments, including Battersea Power Station beside the Thames, while also playing a role in the plans for the redevelopment of Wimbledon Tennis Stadium. He’s pictured centre, being presented with the award at the annual Secured by Design ATLAS conference by Police CPI CEO Guy Ferguson, right; and South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lauren Poultney, who leads for the police nationally in this field.

Rob has demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring Secured by Design is applied in a meaningful and credible way. He is known for his patience, professionalism and willingness to support colleagues, regularly sharing his knowledge and going beyond the requirements of his role to help others. Besides his ability to navigate complex projects and build relationships with developers, architects and local authorities, his negotiation skills have enabled him to tackle challenging situations, finding practical solutions where there may initially have been resistance from developers or planners.

Rob has also shown understanding of the wider role Designing Out Crime can play in creating safer communities. His advice considers a range of crime and vulnerability issues, including violence against women and girls, ensuring that these considerations are incorporated into discussions around crime prevention and the design of the built environment.

His work with Wandsworth Council has been particularly significant. Rob has invested considerable time in developing his understanding of the borough and building relationships with the council, helping to secure improvements to the design of green spaces and ensuring that security and safety considerations are given greater prominence within the planning process.

As one of the most experienced DOCOs within the Metropolitan Police’s South West team, Rob has become an important source of knowledge and support for his colleagues. His professionalism is matched by a personable and approachable manner, enabling him to work effectively with a wide range of partners.

Rob Harrison said: “I have been fortunate to have worked with and learned from some fantastic colleagues during my time as a DOCO. The fact that a small dedicated DOCO unit has consistently reduced criminality in the built environment and made such a positive difference in the quality of life for London residents makes me immensely proud, and I am truly humbled to receive this award, thank you.“