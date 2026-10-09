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Consultancy Managing Director

by Mark Rowe

LMS Security Advisors has appointed Simon Pears CSyP as its new Managing Director. The company says demand for independent technical security advice is growing across sectors, and a need for truly impartial advice and value for money is increasing. 

Simon, pictured, is an experienced Global Security Director, he has built and run high performing  security functions spanning regions and environments, working with boards and operational teams alike. He has spent his career translating security into commercial terms that leadership teams can act on.  Simon will lead the business across strategy, client relationships and technical capability, ensuring the advice LMS gives is grounded in real operational experience. 

Simon’s Chartered Security Professional status and his tenure as Chair of the International Professional Security Association (IPSA), of which LMS is a Founder Member, reflect a long commitment to raising professional standards, the firm adds.   

Matt Blake, Group Managing Director of SSH, the group comprising LMS Security Advisors and Global Protect, said: “Simon brings international experience and a professional standing that our clients will feel the benefit of quickly. He joins at an exciting point for LMS, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Simon and building for the future, both within LMS and with Global Protect.” 

Simon added: “I am truly honoured to be joining the amazing team at LMS Security Advisors which has achieved phenomenal growth under the leadership of Matt Blake. I am impressed with the significant expertise and passion of the team and the genuine positive and respectful culture that is already embedded in the organisation. I am excited to continue this leadership with the team to deliver growth and the required governance over the coming months and to further cement LMS as the most trusted independent security technical advisor in the sector.”

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