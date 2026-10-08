International employment screening 

A global workforce doesn’t come with a global set of records. That creates a fairly simple problem for employers: they want consistency in the way people are screened, yet the evidence available to support those decisions changes from country to country, writes Alice Jeffries, Head of Marketing and Communications, Secure Screening Services.

Criminal-record systems operate differently; employment information is held and released in different ways; authorities use different terminology and application processes. In some countries an employer can request information directly; in others, the individual has to obtain it. Documents can arrive in unfamiliar formats or languages, and records that are routine to verify in one jurisdiction can take considerably more work in another.

Trying to solve that by carrying out exactly the same checks everywhere misses the point. The real aim is equivalent assurance: being consistent about what needs to be established, while accepting that the route to establishing it will not always look the same.

There is no international equivalent of a DBS check

Criminal-record screening illustrates the problem well. The Disclosure and Barring Service cannot access criminal records held overseas. A small amount of overseas information can find its way onto UK police systems, but a DBS certificate shouldn’t be treated as a complete criminal-record history for somebody who has lived abroad. Current DBS guidance recommends obtaining relevant criminal-record information from countries where an applicant has lived, where appropriate. From there, things become less uniform.

There’s no single overseas version of the DBS. The Home Office publishes country-by-country guidance precisely because the process varies. In one jurisdiction the individual applies directly to the police; elsewhere an embassy or other authority is involved. Some employers can make enquiries themselves, while other countries restrict applications to the individual. Even the name of the document changes – police clearance certificate, certificate of good conduct, criminal record certificate and various local equivalents. So, the presence of a certificate tells an employer very little until they understand its scope.

What records were searched? What period does it cover? Who issued it? Does it relate to the country as a whole or only part of it? What information would not appear? Those questions matter more than whether the document happens to resemble something familiar from the UK.

Evidence changes shape across borders

The same issue appears in employment history. UK employers are used to asking a previous employer to confirm basic information such as dates of employment. Internationally, that route isn’t always available or useful.

The difficulties vary: organisations may provide only limited information; a previous employer may no longer exist; documents may use unfamiliar terminology or arrive in a format the screening team doesn’t routinely see. That difference needs care. An unfamiliar document isn’t automatically weak evidence. Equally, something that looks official isn’t automatically reliable.

Translation is a good example. Converting a certificate into English tells the reviewer what it says; it doesn’t establish that the original is genuine, that the issuing authority is appropriate or that the document covers the information the employer thinks it does. DBS guidance recognises both the need for certified translation in some cases and the fact that the standard of overseas police checks varies. Understanding evidence and verifying evidence are separate tasks. Good international screening depends on being able to do both.

Consistency does not require identical treatment

Imagine two people applying for the same sensitive role. One has lived and worked entirely in the UK, the other spent several years living and working overseas. Putting both through exactly the same UK-based checks looks consistent, but in reality, it could leave several years of the second person’s history largely unexamined.

But the opposite response – ordering every overseas check or piece of information that happens to be obtainable – isn’t good screening either. More information doesn’t automatically mean better assurance.

The ICO’s current recruitment guidance says pre-employment vetting should respond to a specific, identified risk and be proportionate to it. Organisations should collect only the information they need, rather than vetting indiscriminately. That principle matters internationally because the menu of available checks can vary enormously.

A better starting point is to begin with the question the employer needs answered, not the database that happens to be available.

What needs to be established for this role? What evidence would give appropriate confidence? If the usual evidence cannot be obtained, is there another credible way to answer the same question? That’s a much stronger basis for consistency than insisting every screening file contains identical documents.

For candidates who may not be long-time residents of the UK and are looking to complete a DBS check, additional care and sensitivity is often called for, as the accepted ID for a person in that scenario is often more limited compared with someone who has resided in the UK long term. This same care and attention will typically be required when arranging overseas checks with various nations.

Ben Byrne, DBS Operations Officer, Secure Screening Services

Missing evidence needs judgement, not assumption

Some international cases will never produce the evidence an employer would ideally like. Records might no longer exist; a former employer could have closed; the country concerned might not allow third-party requests; historical documentation can be difficult to retrieve years after somebody has left. That leaves uncertainty.

It does not automatically create an adverse finding.

This is where the quality of the screening process becomes particularly visible. Someone needs to establish what was sought, what attempts were made to obtain it, what alternative evidence is available and whether anything material remains unresolved.

A rigid checklist struggles here because the problem is no longer simply whether a document is present or absent. The question becomes whether the available evidence, taken together, is good enough for the decision being made. That is an exercise in judgement. And it needs to be recorded as such.

International screening also tests the candidate experience

Much of the delay associated with overseas screening is predictable. A candidate might need to contact an authority in another country, obtain historic records or arrange certified translation. Time zones, unfamiliar application processes and slow responses can all extend the process. Finding that out halfway through screening helps nobody.

Identifying overseas history early gives both the screening team and the candidate more time to deal with it. Clear instructions matter too: asking somebody for “proof of overseas employment” is far less useful than explaining what evidence is required, why it’s needed and what alternatives might be acceptable.

This is partly about candidate experience, but there’s an operational consequence as well. Good communication reduces avoidable delay. For organisations trying to mobilise people into sensitive or security-related roles, that directly affects workforce readiness.

The standard should be consistent. The evidence will not be. International screening is sometimes treated as domestic screening with a few additional checks bolted onto it, but that totally understates the challenge.

The difficult part is building a reliable picture of somebody’s history from evidence created across different legal, administrative and cultural systems. A sound process doesn’t demand that every candidate produce identical evidence, instead, it applies consistent thinking to evidence that will inevitably vary.

The employer should know what it’s trying to establish, why that information matters, what evidence supports it and where uncertainty remains. Consistency in international screening isn’t about making every file look the same. It’s about applying the same standard of judgement to evidence that will inevitably differ.

The real test is whether the organisation has enough reliable evidence to make a decision it can explain and stand behind. That’s the standard that should remain consistent – wherever in the world the evidence comes from.