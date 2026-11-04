London-based provider of SIA security guard services, Imperial Security, has released a free library of Martyn’s Law guidance templates. The firm says they’re to help UK businesses prepare for the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025. The law is expected to come into force in spring 2027.

The pack contains 21 downloadable guidance templates covering 12 types of venue, from pubs, bars and nightclubs to stadiums, hospitals, schools and festivals. Each is written for either the standard tier or the enhanced tier, so venue operators can pick the version that matches their sector and size.

The guidance templates sit alongside a plain-English Martyn’s Law guide that explains who is in scope, how to work out your tier, what each tier must do and the penalties for getting it wrong. All of the free Martyn’s Law guidance templates can be downloaded from the Imperial Security website.

Every guidance template includes:

A cover page ready for the venue’s details

A short guidance box before each section, with a worked example for that sector

Fillable boxes that can be completed on screen

Sections mapped to the legal duties, from the four public protection procedures to the enhanced tier’s security measures and compliance document

Once completed, the guidance template gives businesses a written record they can brief staff on and show to the Security Industry Authority (SIA), the regulator for Martyn’s Law. The guidance templates are a starting point: each one should be tailored to the premises and checked against the latest SIA guidance.

Start on compliance

Johnny Harring, security specialist at Imperial Security, said: “Martyn’s Law is one of the biggest changes to venue security in a generation, and many owners and managers are still unsure where to start. We wanted to take the guesswork out of it. By writing a guidance template for each sector and tier, we’ve given pubs, shops, schools, stadiums and everyone in between a clear starting point they can fill in, share with their team and build on.

No sign-up required. To get yours:

Visit the Martyn’s Law guidance templates page on the Imperial Security website. Use the simple tier check to confirm whether your venue is standard tier, enhanced tier or out of scope. Find your sector in the guidance template table and download the PDF for your tier. Complete each section, brief your staff and keep the document up to date.

The same page includes a nine-step “what to do now” checklist and answers to common questions, such as whether beer gardens count towards capacity and whether a fire evacuation plan is enough on its own. The company has other articles on event security at https://imperialsecurity.agency/security-articles/.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Manchester Victoria station and the Arena.