Olympia contract

After a competitive tender process, Olympia in west London has appointed Carlisle Support Services to deliver integrated estate security services across the estate.

More than 120 security people will be deployed, including public realm security officers, front-of-house, control room operatives and on-site management. Working as an extension of Olympia’s team, the contractor says it will deliver an intelligence-led, people-focused security operation to create a safe, welcoming experience for everyone who visits, works or operates there.

‘Landmark achievement’

Simon Pratt, Managing Director of Security and Events South at Carlisle, said: “Securing Olympia is a landmark achievement for Carlisle and a tremendous endorsement of our people, operational capability and experience in delivering security across complex, high-profile environments.

“Olympia is an extraordinary destination undergoing an equally extraordinary transformation. Our responsibility extends far beyond traditional security. We are here to protect its people and assets, support its operational ambitions and ensure every visitor experiences a safe, welcoming and professionally managed environment. We are incredibly proud to play a part in Olympia’s next chapter.”

Alyson Hodkinson, Estate Director at Olympia, said: “As Olympia enters an exciting new era, having the right security partner is fundamental to delivering the experience we want for our visitors, businesses and wider community.

“We were looking for a partner that could demonstrate not only the operational expertise to manage a complex, evolving estate, but also a genuine understanding of customer experience and the importance of people. Carlisle impressed us with its experience, professionalism and commitment to delivering a security service that reflects Olympia’s ambitions.

“We look forward to building a strong partnership with Carlisle as we continue to establish Olympia as one of London’s leading cultural and entertainment destinations.”

Redevelopment

Olympia, dating from the 1880s, is seeing a £1.3 billion redevelopment as an entertainment venue, with hotels, an office building, restaurants and 2.5 acres of public space. Annual footfall of about 10 million is the aim.

Alex Collins, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Carlisle Support Services, added: “This is a hugely proud moment for Carlisle. Olympia is not simply another security contract; it is an opportunity to play a meaningful role in the future of one of London’s most iconic destinations.

“Our approach has always been about building genuine partnerships, understanding our clients’ ambitions and delivering services that go beyond traditional guarding. Olympia represents everything we look for in a strategic partnership: ambition, complexity and a shared commitment to excellence. We are incredibly proud that Olympia has placed its trust in our people, and we are determined to deliver a security operation that matches the scale and ambition of this remarkable transformation.”