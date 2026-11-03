Olympia contract

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

October 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
September 2026
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
Women in Security Awards 2026
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Alarm / Fire and Security Engineer – 3 Positions Available / DL3, Darlington, County Durham
Fire Alarm Engineer – 2 Positions Available / EX20, Okehampton, Devon
Fire Alarm Engineer / Fire and Security Engineer / NP20, Llantarnam, Torfaen County Borough
Fire Alarm Engineer / Fire and Security Engineer / B5, Digbeth, City and Borough of Birmingham
Fire and Security Estimator / Design Engineer / London
Fire and Security Manager / Technical Support Manager / TN17, Cranbrook, Kent
Fire Alarm / Fire and Security Engineer / MK16, Great Linford, Milton Keynes
Fire and Security Manager / MK18, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire
Fire Alarm Service Engineer / NW4, Staples Corner, Greater London
Fire And Security Engineer / LS25, Sherburn in Elmet, North Yorkshire
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Olympia contract

by Mark Rowe

After a competitive tender process, Olympia in west London has appointed Carlisle Support Services to deliver integrated estate security services across the estate.

More than 120 security people will be deployed, including public realm security officers, front-of-house, control room operatives and on-site management. Working as an extension of Olympia’s team, the contractor says it will deliver an intelligence-led, people-focused security operation to create a safe, welcoming experience for everyone who visits, works or operates there.

‘Landmark achievement’

Simon Pratt, Managing Director of Security and Events South at Carlisle, said: “Securing Olympia is a landmark achievement for Carlisle and a tremendous endorsement of our people, operational capability and experience in delivering security across complex, high-profile environments.

“Olympia is an extraordinary destination undergoing an equally extraordinary transformation. Our responsibility extends far beyond traditional security. We are here to protect its people and assets, support its operational ambitions and ensure every visitor experiences a safe, welcoming and professionally managed environment. We are incredibly proud to play a part in Olympia’s next chapter.”

Alyson Hodkinson, Estate Director at Olympia, said: “As Olympia enters an exciting new era, having the right security partner is fundamental to delivering the experience we want for our visitors, businesses and wider community.

“We were looking for a partner that could demonstrate not only the operational expertise to manage a complex, evolving estate, but also a genuine understanding of customer experience and the importance of people. Carlisle impressed us with its experience, professionalism and commitment to delivering a security service that reflects Olympia’s ambitions.

“We look forward to building a strong partnership with Carlisle as we continue to establish Olympia as one of London’s leading cultural and entertainment destinations.”

Redevelopment

Olympia, dating from the 1880s, is seeing a £1.3 billion redevelopment as an entertainment venue, with hotels, an office building, restaurants and 2.5 acres of public space. Annual footfall of about 10 million is the aim.

Alex Collins, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Carlisle Support Services, added: “This is a hugely proud moment for Carlisle. Olympia is not simply another security contract; it is an opportunity to play a meaningful role in the future of one of London’s most iconic destinations.

“Our approach has always been about building genuine partnerships, understanding our clients’ ambitions and delivering services that go beyond traditional guarding. Olympia represents everything we look for in a strategic partnership: ambition, complexity and a shared commitment to excellence. We are incredibly proud that Olympia has placed its trust in our people, and we are determined to deliver a security operation that matches the scale and ambition of this remarkable transformation.”

Close