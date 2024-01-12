Security LeadHER 2024

In the United States, ASIS International and the Security Industry Association (SIA) – the US-based membership associations for the security industry – have announced details for the 2024 Security LeadHER conference.

The second annual Security LeadHER conference will run on Monday and Tuesday, June 24 and 25, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown in Phoenix, Arizona. Security LeadHER offers keynotes, networking, group breakouts and opportunities to help Security LeadHERs develop skills. Speaker proposals are wanted – and are are due by Wednesday, February 7 – on topics such as:

Strategies for career growth and advancement;

Positioning yourself for promotion;

Forging your path into executive leadership;

Inspiring change and leading by influence;

How to effectively negotiate;

Balancing your career, life relationships and personal wellness;

Overcoming self-doubt (imposter syndrome);

Creating a personal brand; and

Managing and motivating next-generation women leaders.

Alice DiSanto, chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum, said: “Last June, SIA and ASIS partnered for the inaugural LeadHER conference in Nashville. Hundreds of women and men united to promote, recruit and cultivate women’s leadership in the security industry, making for palpable energy. The speakers and topics provided actionable recommendations that attendees could immediately put into play professionally and personally.

“Now is the time to become part of the much-anticipated year No. 2 of Security LeadHER in Phoenix. Register now to attend. Throw your name into consideration to speak. Together, I am confident we will curate programming to transform your thinking about women in security.”

“As we again gather at this transformative security conference, we celebrate the spirit of progress, connection and empowerment that defines the incredible women shaping the future of our industry,” said Mary Gamble, CPP, chair of the ASIS Women in Security Community. “This event is more than a conference; it is a powerful testament to the resilience, ambition, expertise and collaborative spirit of women in security. Together, we advance, connect and empower, forging a path towards a more supportive and inclusive future for us all.”