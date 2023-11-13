Carlisle Support Services has appointed Stephen Grainger as Senior Security Advisor.

His background covers diverse leadership roles, including serving as the Operational Commander at the Metropolitan Police Training College, and the Royalty Protection Command, acting as the Interim Director of Community Safety for Newham Council in east London, and working as the Chief Operating Officer for a specialised asset management consultancy. For the past 16 years, he operated at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and since 2013 held the position of Head of Security, responsible for delivering all security at the annual world-famous Championships.

At Carlisle, Stephen will provide strategic and tactical operational advice, conducting gap analysis, and share expertise for both day-to-day security contracts and event management. He will work with the contract company’s Director of Counter Terrorism and Risk to guide client interactions. He will also be available to work with all of Carlisle’s clients on specific and detailed projects, whilst also providing executive level advice where required.

Chief Executive Officer at Carlisle, Paul Evans said: “We are very pleased to welcome Stephen to the Carlisle family. His extensive wealth of expertise will undoubtedly shape our strategic approach as we further contribute to the industry’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape.”

Stephen, pictured, said: “I look forward to being part of the Carlisle family and see this as an exciting opportunity to contribute to the business strategically as well as operationally, utilising my extensive experience. I look forward to engaging and supporting all colleagues across the company and thank you all for this special welcome.”

Visit: www.carlislesupportservices.com.