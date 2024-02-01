Here’s the line-up for the sixth Security Thought Leadership Summit as a part of the UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). The afternoon will run in association with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), with an opening speech by Richard Fogelman, NSI Chief Executive, pictured, at the Royal Lancaster London on Thursday, February 22.

The event was a sell-out last year. You can book to attend at: https://uk.theospas.com/ospas-thought-leadership-summit/.

What do buyers want?

Letitia Emeana, Global Security Capability Manager – Unilever and ASIS UK and European Board Member

There is much concern at the approach taken to many buyers of security. They only want to buy at the lowest price; they don’t value quality above price; they don’t understand the implications of buying cheap; and they are unable to distinguish the good from the bad. In this talk, we get an insight into these issues and seek to clarify what buyers want.

Using data and intelligence to fight (organised) crime?

Adam Ratcliffe, Operations Director – Safer Business Network

In the modern age we are all familiar with the need to collect good intelligence and generate accurate data, but research has shown there is a skill to doing that well. In this presentation we seek to understand what approaches work and don’t work, what the role of technology is and can be, and ask what the future of data management may look like.

Mental health and well-being at work: how is security responding to the challenges?

Jenni Jetzer, Group People Director – Lodge Service

One in four people experience a mental health condition each year. For those working within the Security Industry the threats to wellbeing are increased, due to the potential to witness or be involved within a traumatic event, and the increased risk of being subject to verbal or physical abuse. How do we effectively ensure wellbeing is on the agenda? How do we support and maintain the wellbeing of security professionals working in our businesses? How do we engage security professionals in recognising the importance of their own wellbeing?

Rethinking recruitment: what makes security attractive and how do we communicate it?

George Zitko, Founder & CEO – Zitko Group; and Lisa Bascott, Founder & CEO – 2nd Line of Defence; and Sarah Hayes, HR Director – Securitas Security Services

It has long been recognised that the security sector has been poor at attracting the best recruits. Traditional prejudices about what security represents coupled with a poor image are core here. It is of little surprise that so few choose a private security career, by and large they fall into it. But so too the failure to present its best features has been prominent. This includes recognising that security personnel reflect positively on the varied work roles; the opportunity to undertake something worthwhile; the role in preventing crime and making people feel and be safer; and then there is the good pay and conditions (which will surprise many) albeit not often in the most junior positions. What is working in security recruitment, and why? What are the barriers to attracting more and better recruits and how can they be overcome? What and where are the. News, innovative and imaginative approaches that are working? What can we learn from other sectors? And crucially, how is security faring in changing this perennial problem?

What the bosses say : What would improve the security sector?

Neill Catton, Managing Director – CIS Security; and Tim Kendall, Managing Director – G4S Secure Solutions (UK)

This session is an annual feature. Bosses will talk about the challenges they face, and those they feel the sector faces in improving the security sector and the environment in which it operates. What do they see as the main obstacles to progress, and how might these be overcome? What needs to change and how?

Tackling retail security: thinking about what else we can do

Farrah McNutt, Creator and Founder – Catch A Thief UK

Violence and theft at retail outlets are rife, over 455 retail staff are assaulted or subjected to abuse every single day whilst over 200 incidents of theft are recorded every hour. Everything we seem to be doing appears to be failing. So where can we look for new thinking? In this talk Farrah will report on her findings of what it is really like on the front line, on what offenders are saying and what they are doing, and which security measures are working and not working. She will highlight some ways forward including how the security sector can respond more effectively, this includes introducing AI, but it also involves putting people at the heart of any approach.

Doors open at 11:30 am, with lunch around 12.15pm; and an exhibition of security products and services. The summit will end around 5pm for those attending the evening awards at the same venue to get ready.