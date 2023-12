UK OSPAs finalists

After a record number of entries, organisers of the UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) have published the finalists.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted by the comedian and actress Zoe Lyons. A lifetime achievement award, sponsored by the Security Institute, will be announced on the day; Thursday, February 22 at the Royal Lancaster in London W2. Finalists for 2024 are:

In-House Security Manager/Director – sponsored by Bidvest Noonan:

Paul Bean – Royal Mail; Nigel Brown – BBC; Jennifer Ciolfi – Snap Group; Tom Colman – Tesco; Karol Doherty – We Are Waterloo; Fiona Gaskell – Warner Bros Studio Tour London & Tokyo; Dale Murphy – University of Hertfordshire; Daniel Pike – NG Bailey; and Alex Tsagarakis – Centrica Group.

Contract Security Manager/Director – sponsored by TEAM Software by Workwave:

Ataul Ahmad – CIS Security; Susan Coan – Mitie; Alan Cook – SecuriGroup; Thomas Dowie – Pilgrims Risk Management Group; Beth Ivens – UniTrust Protection Services (UK); Arsalan Khan – K4 Security Services; Dan O’Donnell – FSI Europe Ltd; Alex Philiotis – First Response Group; Chris Russell – SecuriGroup; Tom Sharman – FGH Security; Amy Stanley – FGH Security; and Peter Taylor Smith – G4S.

Security Team:

UASC Team – Bold Security Group; Outernet London & The St Giles District Team – First Response Group; EKFB Physical Security Team – First Response Group; BBC Security Team – Mitie; Co-op Crime Intelligence Team – Mitie; Travel Risk & Security Operations Centre Team – PwC; Security and Business Resilience Team – Royal Mail; 30 Fenchurch Street Security Team – SecuriGroup; STM and rail operator SWR Security Teams; UK Guarding & External Partnerships Team – Tesco; Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter – Tour Security Team; and Westfield Stratford (pictured) City Security Team.

Contract Security Company (Guarding):

Bidvest Noonan; Bold Security Group (UK); CIS Security; Corps Security; FGH Security; First Response Group; ICTS UK & Ireland; Kings Guarding Solutions; Mitie Security; SecuriGroup; STM Group; and Unitrust Protection Services

Security Consultant – sponsored by Axis Communications:

Chris Cobb – Lodge Service; Jonathan Eddery – AtkinsRealis; John Muir & Jonny McGrath – Mitie; Samantha Jane Norman – Mitie; and Optimal Risk Group.

Customer Service Initiative – sponsored by City Group Security

Post Office First Line Response Initiative – Grapevine; Contract Relief Officers Initiative – GUK; Customer Service Program – K4 Security Services; M&S Security Operations Centre – Mitie; M&S Crime and Intelligence Analysis Team – Mitie; Customer Service Initiative – SmartSec Solutions; STM Group’s Commitment to MTR Elizabeth Line and Beyond; and Front of House Initiative – Vigilant Security.

Security Training Initiative – sponsored by BSIA:

Security Team Training Initiative – BBC; First Person on Scene International (FPOSi) programme – Bidvest Noonan; First Response Emergency Care Training – CIS Security ; Job Centre Training Programme – G4S and DWP; PerpetuityARC Training; Vulnerability on the Railway Training – Alisa Sultmane, KeolisAmey Docklands; Jim Ferran, JRC Training; Dr Keri Nixon, Nixon Consultants; Jake Mills, Chasing the Stigma; SecuriGroup Academy; Operation Sentry by Indi Singh – Security Stewards UK ; and E360 Training – Sodexo.

Security Installer/Integrator – sponsored by SSAIB:

Galliford Try Asset Intelligence; Karl Jordan – Lodge Service; Mitie Fire & Security Systems; SecuriGroup Systems; and Securitas Technology UK

Event Security Team:

Event Security Team – Argenbright Security Europe; Football Association Team – City Group Security; Swatch Events Team – FGH Security; Ashes Pitch Protection Team – G4S Events; Highland Show Team – G4S Events; King’s Coronation Team – G4S Events; Close Protection Officer Team – Herongrange Group; Operation London Bridge & King’s Coronation Team – K4 Security Services; Event Security Team – SecuriGroup; Event Security Team – STM.

Security Partnership – sponsored by Trackforce Valiant + TrackTik:

BBC Eurovision Partnership; Be Rock Solid Project – Ward, Savills, The 100 & First Foundation, Turret Training and Saracens Foundation; Civilian Guard Force Civil Nuclear Constabulary Security and Resilience, Sellafield; First Response Group and AXA; IFPO UK & Ireland and URIM App; Landsec’s URIM App and Landsec’s Security Service Providers (Incentive FM, Mitie & Bidvest Noonan); London Bridge City, CIS Security and Metropolitan Police Marine Unit; NICC – Mitie and JLL; New West End Company, FGH Street Patrol Team; Office for Nuclear Regulation and Accenture; Paternoster Square, City of London Police and CIS Security; and Vigilant Security and Colliers.

New Security Product – sponsored by Assist Group

Employee Badge in Apple Wallet from Brivo; Classic and Replacement bundle – BT Redcare; CSL Connected – CSL Group; DigiAir Pro 3 – CSL Group; GuardPass – Get Licensed; Viridian – ICTS Europe Group; NICC Local Suicide Prevention Plans – Mitie; Orka Check – Orka; 4-in-1 Security System – Premier Security & Fire Consultants; Transpeye; Brand Partner Mobile App – URIM; and Envisage App – Vigilant Security.

Security Equipment Manufacturer – sponsored by The Security Event and International Security Expo:

Gallagher Security; IDIS; and Pyronix .

Security Officer – sponsored by Corps Security:

Yakubu Adetunji – GSTS; Babar Awan – Lodge Security; Steven Caris – CIS Security; Wendy Finch – Bold Security Group (UK); Barry Ireland – Argenbright Security Europe; Elibank Jackson – Assist Services Group; Mihai Lebada – Total Security Services; Paul Moakes – ISS/KPMG; Samson Moses – Sodexo; Oscar Nti – CIS Security; Abubakar Swalah – City Group Security; and Norbert Tolnai – K4 Security Services.

Female Security Professional – sponsored by Securitas:

Natalie Anderson – CIS Security; Leah Austin – G4S; Farah Benis – FFA Security Group; Louise Bone – Mitie; Agnieszka Chlewicka – ICTS UK & Ireland; Bernadette Haslam – Allied Universal; Heidi Laybourn – Lodge Service; Ruth McGowan – PROception; Rebecca Morton-Hand – Sodexo; Julie Norwood – K4 Security Services; Gemma Parmar – Mitie; and Kate Scally – Royal Mail.

Young Security Professional – sponsored by CIS Security:

Shani Baldwin – ICTS UK & Ireland; Cosmin Bianu – North East Business Resilience Centre; Octavia Brooke-Turner – PwC; Mohammed Ditta – Sodexo; Matt Hill – Mitie; Natasha Hornby – Mitie; James Jordan-Rafferty – Mitie; Shankar Kumar – Sodexo; Aimee McCall – Lodge Security; Daniel McNulty – B4 Secure; David Nduka – FGH Security; and Evan Taylor – Vigilant Security.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative – sponsored by Lazerbeam Fire & Security:

ED&I 360 initiative – Bidvest Noonan; EDI Filming Project – City Security Council; Inclusive Employers Standard Accreditation – First Response; K4 Security Services; SmartSec Solutions; SecuriGroup; Sodexo Security Team; Real-World Learning Programme – STM Group; Accessible, Professional and Collaborative Network Vision – Women’s Security Society.

Security Sustainability Award

Be Rock Solid Project – Ward, Savills, The 100 & First Foundation, Turret Training and Saracens Foundation; Sunrise – Bidvest Noonan; ESG Strategy – CIS Security; CSL Group; Water Client Security Upgrade – Galliford Try Asset Intelligence; Sustainability Agenda – Mitie Fire & Security Systems; SecuriGroup; SmartSec Solutions; Better Tomorrow 2025 initiative – Sodexo; The Keyholding Company; and Vigilant Security.

Founder of the OSPAs Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the amount, and the quality of the entries that we’ve received. The security sector has truly embraced the OSPAs, and it’s inspirational to see so many individuals and businesses wanting to be recognised for the significant role they play in keeping us and our businesses safe.

“I would like to thank the forty independent judges – and the different security associations they represent – for reviewing and scoring the many nominations. Indeed, the many supporting organisations and sponsors who value our aims and support our ethics also deserve a special vote of thanks and we are delighted to announce our new headline sponsor AXON.”

