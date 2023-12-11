The annual Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2023 ran for the first time in the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane in London on Monday, December 4.

Described by Gerry Dunphy, Event Director, Fire & Security for Informa Group as ‘monumental’, the Awards were packed to the rafters, with over a thousand guests gathered to network, socialise and party, and to recognise the best individuals and companies in the fire and security sectors.

The Awards continue to be supported by the shows IFSEC and FIREX, as well as headline sponsors, First Response Group and ZAM FM, Sustainability Partner, Axis Communications and Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Process Automation Partner, Guard N Watch. Organisers thank also the event sponsors: Aegis Support Services, Sunstone Systems, Uniguard and Zitko Group.

Hosted by the comedian and co-host of the podcast, Parenting Hell, Rob Beckett, the categories were split into Company, Individual, Team, Vendor, Project and Product across the security and fire sectors. The 2023 winners included:

ADI Global Distribution, Ajax Systems, Amulet, Axis Communications, BPEC Certification, CornerStone, Corps Security, Early Birds Fire Protection, Eurotech Fire Systems, FFA Security Group, FGH Security, First Response Group, Gunwharf Quays, Kentec Electronics, Kingdom Services Group, Magenta Security Services, Mitie at BBC, North, Oak Fire Protection, Pyronix, Sunstone Systems & WJ, Vespasian Security, Vigilant Security and Wilson James.

Winning a new category ‘Security or Fire Best Company to Work For’ was Alpine Fire Engineers; ‘In-house Security Manager of the Year’ was Nigel Brown at the BBC; and ‘Outsourced or Contract Security Manager of the Year’, Alex Philiotis at Wembley National Stadium, First Response Group.

Awards Sales Director, Deborah Ward-Johnstone, said: ‘Every year we are humbled by the incredible support of the industry in making Security & Fire Excellence Awards such a fantastic event to run, attend and to be a part of. Seeing the colour, vibrancy and festive fun oozing out of every corner of the wonderful JW Marriot Grosvenor House, was a sight to truly behold. A massive thank you to all who make this happen each and every year.’

The 2024 event is on Monday, December 2, during the IFSEC exhibition, which is running at Excel in Docklands and moving its time of year from May.

Headline Sponsors: First Response Group and ZAM FM

Sustainability Partner: Axis Communications

Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Process Automation Partner: Guard N Watch

Event Sponsors: Aegis Support Services, Sunstone Systems, Uniguard and Zitko Group

Full details of the sponsors: www.securityandfireawards.com/sponsors/sponsors.