Security Institute 2026 Annual Conference

Minster Building, London, was the setting for the Security Institute’s 2026 annual conference on Thursday, October 15.

Under the theme ‘Influential Security: Less Noise. More Influence.’, the conference explored how security professionals can strengthen their credibility, demonstrate their value and ensure their expertise contributes meaningfully to organisational and strategic decision-making. Host was Institute Director Matthew Seel CSyP FSyI, and the day opened with an address from Institute president Lord Evans of Weardale KCB DL, followed by a Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) briefing on the threat landscape.

Speakers included Teresa Quinn, Head of Global Security at TUI Group, who explored credibility, influence and culture in ‘Leading Security from the Outside In’, and Julia Pendry MVO CSyP, whose session, ‘Steal My Idea: The Art of Making People Think It Was Theirs’, challenged conventional approaches to communication and influencing decisions.

Greg Webb MSyI, Director of conference Gold Sponsor MS Webb, talked of building his family’s Kent-based security business. A discussion between Government Chief Security Officer Vincent Devine and our Director, Dr Rachel Webb CSyP FSyI, titled ‘Influential Security: Clear, Credible, Consequential’, examining how security people can communicate their value and strengthen their influence at senior decision-making levels. Dean Wormleighton MSyI, Founder of Squaddie Box CIC, highlighted the importance of supporting those who have served through the work of Squaddie Box and Blue Light Box.

A new feature this year were three dedicated breakout sessions, designed to create a more intimate experience and encourage discussion.

The Intelligence breakout, led by Joey Hills, Director of Intelligence and Operations at Mitie Security, explored the use of intelligence to shape and influence decision-makers. A Frontline Security breakout, led by Chris Middleton CSyP MSyI, Security Institute Director, and Darcy Fletcher, Learning and Development Manager at Assist Security Group, focused on the influence frontline people have in shaping perceptions, strengthening standards and contributing to organisational success.

An Early Careers breakout, led by Raegan Moss MSc MSyI, Chair of the Institute’s Early Careers Network, explored ‘The Influence Map’, encouraging those starting their careers to recognise their potential to influence decisions and contribute. A closing panel, ‘Beyond the Conference: Building Influence Where It Matters’, brought together Joey Hills, Chris Middleton, Darcy Fletcher and Raegan Moss to reflect on the discussions and their wider implications for the profession.

Shaping the future

The Institute’s CEO, Sarah Austerberry CSyP FSyI, pictured, and Special Projects Adviser Anthony Seale outlined the industry body’s direction. The aims: to strengthen professional recognition, support career development and create greater connections between its membership, specialist activities and wider industry engagement. Looking ahead, resilience was identified as an important area of focus, examining how everyday security practices contribute to wider organisational and societal preparedness.

Sarah Austerberry said afterwards: “The overwhelmingly positive response to this year’s annual conference has been incredibly encouraging. Our ambition was to create an event that not only delivered valuable professional development but also encouraged meaningful conversations about the future of our profession.

“Seeing that vision come to life, particularly through our new breakout sessions, was a real highlight. The diversity of experience and perspectives represented throughout the day demonstrated the strength of our professional community and the importance of creating opportunities for every voice to be heard.

“Our sincere thanks go to everyone who contributed to making this year’s conference such a success. We look forward to building on the ideas, connections and conversations established throughout the day.”

Charitable causes

Alongside its professional development, the conference raised £1,000 through its charity raffle, supporting the Institute’s two chosen charities for 2026: Squaddie Box CIC and Nuneaton and Bedworth Doorway. Squaddie Box CIC supports veterans and emergency services personnel experiencing homelessness or hardship, while Doorway provides practical assistance and guidance to young people aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Sponsors, exhibitors and industry partners

Particular thanks go to Gold Sponsor MS Webb, whose contribution included the sponsorship of 20 conference tickets for frontline security professionals, helping to widen access to professional development opportunities. The Institute also thanks 365 Group, sponsor of the conference’s networking drinks reception, which provided an opportunity for delegates to continue discussions and strengthen professional connections following the day’s programme. Further thanks to the event’s supporting sponsors:

ATG Access, Mitie, TORO Solutions, Ward Security, Mercury Training, Surelock McGill and Third Millennium Systems.

The Institute also recognises its exhibitors, including PerpetuityARC, Mitie, ATG Access, MS Webb, Ward Security, Mercury Training and Surelock McGill, alongside the Institute’s own membership and Chartered Security Professional teams.

The conference concluded with remarks from Institute Chair, Chris Stevens CSyP FSyI.