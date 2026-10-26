The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has launched NSI Advantage. It’s offering NSI-certified companies exclusive benefits, preferential rates and added-value services to support their businesses. Launched as part of NSI’s 55th anniversary celebrations, NSI Advantage builds on the value of independent certification by connecting certified companies with a network of trusted suppliers across business service categories that value quality-orientated businesses.
With initial discounts as high as 50 per cent, the first tranche of NSI Advantage partners spans insurance, training, marketing, fleet management, business software and other specialist services. NSI-certified companies will find their NSI Advantage offers live on the NSI Connect portal. The inaugural partners are:
Richard Fogelman, NSI CEO said: “As we celebrate 55 years of NSI, we want to thank the companies that have supported us throughout that journey. NSI Advantage is a way of giving something back to these valued businesses, recognising their continued commitment to NSI and providing tangible benefits that support them in return. As NSI Advantage develops, we look forward to welcoming more partners and expanding the range of offers to meet the needs of NSI–certified companies.”