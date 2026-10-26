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October 2026

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Wednesday, October 28, 2026
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Security Installation Engineer – Hampshire / Kent / Sussex / Unknown Location
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NSI Advantage

by Mark Rowe

The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has launched NSI Advantage. It’s offering NSI-certified companies exclusive benefits, preferential rates and added-value services to support their businesses. Launched as part of NSI’s 55th anniversary celebrations, NSI Advantage builds on the value of independent certification by connecting certified companies with a network of trusted suppliers across business service categories that value quality-orientated businesses.

With initial discounts as high as 50 per cent, the first tranche of NSI Advantage partners spans insurance, training, marketing, fleet management, business software and other specialist services. NSI-certified companies will find their NSI Advantage offers live on the NSI Connect portal. The inaugural partners are:

Alarminsure – Specialist insurance for the security and fire sectors, including efficacy cover
BSIA – The trade association representing the UK’s private security sector
Ember Compliance – Technical training and compliancy consultancy
Expressions Partnership – Learning, training and development programmes to improve individual, team and organisational performance
FIA – The UK not-for-profit trade association for the fire safety sector
Lollipop Local – Marketing agency specialising in the UK security and fire sectors
Ogilvie Fleet – Vehicle fleet specialists helping organisations reduce costs and improve efficiency
Proactive Medical and Life – Brokers specialising in medical and life insurance, income protection and critical illness protection
Signs Express – Signage and vehicle livery services delivered through a network of specialist centres across the UK and Ireland
Simpro – Field service management software designed to improve business efficiency
Skills for Security – Specialist fire and security training and apprenticeship recruitment services
Thornton & Lowe – Bid and proposal consultancy, training and software

Richard Fogelman, NSI CEO said: “As we celebrate 55 years of NSI, we want to thank the companies that have supported us throughout that journey.  NSI Advantage is a way of giving something back to these valued businesses, recognising their continued commitment to NSI and providing tangible benefits that support them in return. As NSI Advantage develops, we look forward to welcoming more partners and expanding the range of offers to meet the needs of NSIcertified companies.

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