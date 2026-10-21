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Friday, October 23, 2026
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Mid-level Instllation Engineer / London, UK
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Training

Apprentices the answer

by Mark Rowe

When we think of the future of security, we contemplate emerging technologies. These include such things as long-life battery charged hubs that no longer require the need for on-site power, mobile CCTV towers, and facial recognition access control systems, to name but a few. But do we ever consider the human future within electronic security as technologies progress? asks Linda Furber of the Milton Keynes-based installer Tickford Security Systems

In the UK the average age of an engineer is mooted to be their mid 50s. That causes two distinct problems. Firstly, within tenyears the workforce will be significantly depleted and secondly, it leaves the industry without the talent to educate those that will follow in their footsteps. Not to mention the increased cost, as those that are available can demand a higher salary.

Believing you can’t complain if you are not willing to do anything about it, Tickford Security Systems Limited looked at finding a solution. As a small family-run business, we didn’t have the resources of a national company. Four years ago, when it became clear recruiting talented local engineers was becoming increasingly difficult, along with our desire to expand, we realised we would have to ‘grow’ our own team organically; we took the plunge. We recruited our first apprentice. Four years on they are fully qualified, both from an academic and on-the-job point of view. They can now install, program and commission a system to the highest standard independently.

Our standards as a Gold NSI accredited company are high, and makes this is an amazing achievement. Following this success, we have now moved to starting two apprentices this year, one for service and one for install, along with employing additional experienced engineers to guide them and expand our offering to include new areas, such as fire systems.

In terms of emerging technologies, we keep abreast of all of our suppliers’ developments, offering what we believe to be the best cost versus benefit solutions to an individual person, school or businesses specific requirements.

Although we, as a company, are unable to alter the statistic for the UK as a whole, we have been able to reduce our own average age to mid-30s!

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