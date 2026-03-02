CATEGORIES
Training

Skills for Security at The Security Event

by Mark Rowe

Skills for Security is promising a football theme in honour of the summer 2026 World Cup at The Security Event. The fire and security training and apprenticeships body will exhibit on stand 4/P10, between the fire and security areas of the show. The event runs at the Birmingham NEC, from Tuesday to Thursday, April 28 to 30. It will showcase how upskilling staff and recruiting apprentices can strengthen the workforce, the skills body says.

Skills for Security will also host a dedicated area for the National Qualifiers of the WorldSkills UK Electronic Fire and Security Competition, where 30 apprentices are due to show their skills. The competition will assess practical ability and industry knowledge across fire systems, intrusion detection and access control.

cDavid Scott, Managing Director of Skills for Security says: “The Security Event is a key date in our diary, allowing us to bring skills and apprenticeships into a very visible space. Positioning ourselves between fire and security reflects how closely connected these sectors are when it comes to training, competence and future workforce needs. Additionally, the competition gives apprentices a chance to demonstrate what they can do and gives employers confidence in the standard of talent coming through.”

Skills for Security adds that it’s using the competition to support diversity within the industry with a first, female judge from SSAIB involved to encourage more female apprentices to enter. Increasing female representation remains a key focus as Skills for Security works to challenge traditional perceptions and promote inclusive career pathways.

David added: “Everything we are doing at The Security Event and beyond is about strengthening the future of the industry. By investing in apprentices, promoting diversity and working closely with our partners, we are helping to build a skilled and confident workforce that the fire and security sectors can rely on for years to come.”

The competition is made possible through the support of its industry partners. Lead Partners The Security Event, CSL, Texecom and Paxton ensure the competition remains accessible, relevant and valuable to apprentices and employers alike; while supporting partners C-TEC, GS Yuasa Battery, Dahua, and the inspectorates NSI and SSAIB contribute resources, expertise and services.

To register to attend the event free, visit https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/.

Photo by Mark Rowe: the 2025 show.

