Dahua sponsor Skills

Skills for Security has announced Dahua Technology as a sponsor of its activities. The deal includes support for the National Apprentice Show series of events around the UK, promotion of the fire and security apprenticeship scheme, and support for training centres across the country.

Skills for Security – a not-for-profit part of the British Security Industry Association – is an apprenticeship training provider in the UK across the electronic fire and security sector. The organisation works with employers to set National Occupational Standards and provide access to training, apprenticeships and security qualifications for people employed in security roles.

Dahua Technology reports it’s investing over 10pc of its annual turnover in R&D. In the UK and Ireland, Dahua runs regular training and certification courses to give installers and engineers skills to design and install. The courses provide theory and hands-on, practical training. This enables participants to develop the skills they need to deliver the best solutions. The courses are tailored to skills levels and requirements, the company adds.

Michael Lawrence, Marketing Director at Dahua UK and Ireland, said: “We are very pleased to be able to sponsor Skills for Security in its mission to promote best practice and high-quality training among new and existing fire and security installers and engineers. We place high priority on education, training and certification with our extensive training programmes, so it is fitting that we are sponsoring the leading apprenticeship training provider in the UK.”

And David Scott, Managing Director of Skills for Security, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dahua as our latest sponsor – their groundbreaking technology adds a new dimension to our curriculum and training centres, giving learners best in class technology to hone their craft on. We look forward to working with the Dahua team on upcoming initiatives, such as the National Apprenticeship show in November.”