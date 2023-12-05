AI debate at the Crick

The Francis Crick Institute at St Pancras was the venue last month for a second open event hosted by the security product manufacturers Cortech, Nedap and Geutebruck, on artificial intelligence. The aim; to give end users and consultants an opportunity to network, share, learn and discuss topical issues on the UK’s security agenda, including mitigating risk and management of risk, regulatory compliance, latest legislations, and upcoming use of technologies. Artificial intelligence was the timely topic, the date coincidentally just as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted world leaders and tech figures at Bletchley Park about AI.

Group discussions for the day focused around perception of AI; any fears in the adoption of AI; how AI keeps learning once you have it; and on regulation, whether global regulation of AI is even possible.

Attenders, pictured, heard first from the former senior police officer and UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter, now of Corsight AI; and Mike Gillespie of the information security trainers and consultancy Advent IM. Afterwards, Tony Porter said: “Timing of this event was perfect. At the peak of the AI debate, post the Global AI Summit and US President’s Executive Order on AI, delegates were able to express optimism and fear surrounding the issues. From law, regulation to deployment no area was missed. Fantastic contributions from the delegates and seamless work by the organisational teams made this event a huge success. Can’t wait for the follow up!”

And Mike Gillespie said: “I was delighted to be invited to speak at the Open Event on Artificial Intelligence, looking at the opportunities, possibilities and the potential pitfalls of adopting and using this exciting technology. The event was really well attended, the open discussion that kicked the vent off was a great way of hearing what the audience thought and helped shaped the later panel debate. There are clearly a lot of questions that need answering about this technology, and the discussion ranged from security and privacy to ethics. The energy in room throughout the day clearly demonstrates how much interest there is in this topic area and I am looking forward to the discussions continuing as the landscape evolves.”