Skills for Security sponsor

Earlier this year, Skills for Security launched their sponsorship programme to help solve the skills crisis in the security industry, and in October, HKC joined. The initiative aims to bring excitement and engagement in the fire and security industry, attracting a new pipeline of talent, making it a career of choice.

HKC will feature alongside the other supporters on the Skills for Security stand at the National Apprenticeship Shows across the country which started in Liverpool in November. At these events, the fire and security industry will be showcased to school and college leavers. HKC are providers of wired and wireless intruder alarm equipment. Their solutions have evolved to include End-User and Engineer Apps, and it is this technology that will be rolled-out across the Skills for Security Training Centres, to allow apprentices to work with the latest technology.

James Gribben, Commercial Director of Skills for Security, pictured, said: ‘We are so pleased to have HKC onboard and see our initiative grow in support. This has allowed us to invest in the National Apprenticeship Shows across the country where we can show tech-savvy youngsters, that the Fire and Security industry could be the place for them!’

And Paul Fitzgerald, Managing Director of HKC added: ‘We have been proud supporters of the licenced professional installer for over 30 years having never operated in the DIY space. The work that Skills for Security are doing to attract the next generation of professionals and keep standards in the industry high is invaluable and is a perfect fit for us to lend our support. We will be providing the apprentices with SecureWave panels and the SecureComm cloud services so that they can learn a hybrid system that links to a cloud portal and app.’