Award for door controller

Comelit-PAC’s newly launched PAC 511 DCi IP 1 Door Controller won “Innovation of the Year” at the FSM Awards 2023.

Steve Riley, Comelit-PAC Division Director says: The FSM awards have continually evolved with the changing landscape of security, introducing new categories and recognising truly innovative products and solutions. We were very pleased that our PAC 511DCi IP 1 Door Controller, one of the most innovative access control technologies to date, was a recipient of such a prominent accolade.

“This is a fantastic achievement for us as the pioneer of proximity access control and enables us to demonstrate an acute ability to deliver exactly what our customer requires. Our PAC access control offers an unrivalled proposition to our customers and the market in general and we are thrilled to have been recognised at such a prestigious level.”

The door controller, pictured, was designed with equal capability of the PAC 512 DCi 2 door controller. The product adds fully distributed architecture to existing security infrastructure, all on one system. It also supports one door rather than two on a read-in /read out or read in/request to exit basis.

Francesca Boeris, Comelit-PAC Managing Director adds: “We are honoured to receive the Innovation of the Year award for our 511 DCi IP 1 Door Controller. This recognition by FSM is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are dedicated to continuing to deliver innovative advanced technologies that drive enhanced security and operational efficiency. And also a true commitment to our pledge to deliver high levels of service and for all of our customers to feel we are “with you always.”