Sarah Jane Cork joins City Group Security

Sarah Jane Cork has joined City Group Security as Chief Growth Officer. City Group Security is a privately owned business. Its Chief Executive Officer is Simon Giles who started his career as a chartered accountant, moving then into the FM world where he has held COO and CFO roles prior to joining City Group.

Sarah, pictured, has more than 25 years of experience of operating in public and private security sector businesses. She said: “I’m delighted to join City Group Security as Chief Growth Officer and further enhance the female representation on the board. The business has an exceptional client portfolio and is committed to delivering outstanding service whilst demonstrating a strong understanding of customer needs through Equality, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Corporate Social Responsibility and Social Value in the community.”

Sarah and Simon have worked together previously in the FM world. Simon Giles said “I am delighted to have been able to recruit Sarah to work with her again and create a role that welcomes her to the City Group community. Sarah has extensive experience in client partnerships and creating value and customer propositions with strong strategic proposals through to execution. Sarah joins us with a wealth of business experience from Logistics, retail, merchants, carrier and corporate environments and her broader knowledge and experience will strengthen the board. I am proud that Sarah joins a board with four female and two male leaders that gives us a strong presence on gender representation and allows us to have a forward thinking, diverse and inclusive leadership team.”

About the firm

The company has offices in London SE10 and Cambridge. Its services include mobile patrols and key-holding; and vacant property inspection. Visit www.citygroupsecurity.com.