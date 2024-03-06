Thursday, March 7, 2024
Access Control

TDSi at Security & Policing 2024

by Mark Rowe

The access control product manufacturer TDSi announces is among companies exhibiting at the official UK Government, invite-only event, Security & Policing 2024, at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre from March 12 to 14. On stand P104, TDSi will be showing the TIL Technologies Tillys Cube Access Control Units and Microsesame Cube Software, which are ANSSI certified making them suitable the firm says for deployment across critical national infrastructure and law enforcement.

John Davies, Managing Director of TDSi, pictured, said: “We are excited to be showing fellow VitaProtech Group sister company TIL Technologies’ powerful range at this year’s Security & Policing event, which brings together the key people and technology in the national security sphere. Fully ANSSI certified, TIL Technologies’ solutions are specifically designed and tested to protect the most critical of security requirements and we are delighted to be introducing them to visitors at the event for the first time.”

About Security & Policing

Hosted by the Home Office’s Joint Security & Resilience Centre (JSaRC), Security & Policing covers national security and resilience, with UK and overseas Government officials and senior decision makers across the law enforcement and security sectors attending.

About TDSi

TDSi is part of the Vitaprotech group (www.vitaprotech.com/en/) of companies. The firm recently announced its supply and support of the Microsesame Cube Supervision Software and Tillys Cube Access Control Hardware, from its fellow VitaProtech Group member TIL Technologies, to customers in the UK and Ireland. It also announced the appointment of Paul Taylor as its Sales Specialist for TIL Technologies’ security systems in the UK.

TIL Technologies has an portfolio of projects, with over 6,000 sites equipped with its products. These include large and well-known national French customers such as French Ministries, SNCF, the French Post Office LA POSTE, the energy firm EDF, insurer AXA, and the French military shipbuilder NAVAL GROUP. Its systems also protect some prestigious buildings, such as the ‘Tour First’ in la Défense in Paris, Marseille’s Vélodrome stadium, and Le Château de Versailles.

For more on TDSi and its products – visit: www.tdsi.co.uk. For more on Til Technologies – visit: www.til-technologies.fr/en/.

