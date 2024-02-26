Alarm range

WisuAlarm is launching a range of smoke, heat, CO (carbon monoxide) and environmental alarms into the UK and Ireland. The firm is a subsidiary of the video surveillance product company, Dahua Technology. The alarms feature split-spectrum sensors, which result in fewer false alarms from dust and steam, the makers say. The initial BSI-certificated offering is aimed at the installation market for domestic and residential systems – including private homes and social housing. The range is suitable for grades D1, D2, F1 and F2 and categories LD3, LD2 and LD1 under BS 5839-6, and includes:

– interconnected and mains-powered smoke, heat and CO alarms;

– sensors to detect damp and mould and to monitor air quality;

– a Wireless Gateway for landlord monitoring of social housing;

– and a WisuAlarm app, for monitoring of devices from anywhere

Interconnected devices feature WisuLink, a wireless home safety network based on the 868 MHz radio frequency. Up to 24 WisuLink devices can be interconnected, with wall-crossing to cover all rooms. The products also provide remote data management and visualisation. You can test and silence alarms using any infrared remote control, saving users the need to reach buttons at ceiling height.

To launch the range, WisuAlarm will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, February 28. The webinar will detail the products, installation and wholesale partnerships, as well as about the opportunities for leveraging the private, rented and social housing markets in the UK and Ireland. To register for the webinar and have a chance to win some fabulous prizes, go to: http://tiny.cc/WisuAlarmLaunch.

Steve Boggis, Sales Director at WisuAlarm Technology UK & Ireland said: “WisuAlarm is one of the very few brands that is designed, manufactured, fulfilled and supported by one company. To that end, we are able to offer peace of mind to installers and householders on the back of our four principles: intelligence, innovation, responsibility and quality. With between eight million and nine million private sector and social housing dwellings in the UK alone, there is a significant opportunity for installers to partner with us and reap the benefits that are available.”